ABINGDON — The Commonwealth Transportation Board and Virginia Department of Transportation will host a public meeting in Abingdon on Wednesday for input on the proposed six-year Bristol District transportation improvement plan.
The meeting — scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center — will allow the public to give feedback on the proposed $993.6 million draft funding plan for projects across the district. Of that figure, approximately $69.1 million has been proposed for projects in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and Norton.
The plan projects include highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian, public transportation, and transportation demand management projects. Members of the community may participate by attending public meetings or submitting comments online, by email or by mail.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board will consider the draft plan at its June meeting. All federally eligible projects in the improvement plan will be included in the federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds. The Draft FY 2023-2028 improvement plan includes projects recommended for funding in the following programs:
• State of Good Repair for deteriorated pavements and structurally deficient bridges owned or maintained by VDOT or localities.
• Innovation and Technology Transportation Fund, for initiatives related to high-tech infrastructure improvements.
• Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside, for generally smaller-scale transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities; construction of turnouts, overlooks, and viewing areas; community improvements such as historic preservation and vegetation management; environmental mitigation related to stormwater and habitat connectivity; recreational trails; safe routes to school projects; and vulnerable road user safety assessments. ‘
• Revenue Sharing, a dollar-for-dollar, cash match funding program available to counties, cities, or towns to construct, improve, or maintain primary, secondary or urban roadways, with statutory limitations on the amount of state funds authorized per locality.
• Bridge Formula, a new program in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for replacing, rehabilitating, preserving, protecting and constructing bridges on public roads.
Comments will also be accepted for projects valued at more than $25 million.
Online:
• VDOT: https://www.ctb.virginia.gov/planning/springmeetings2022/default.asp
• Department of Rail and Public Transportation: https://data.drpt.virginia.gov/
Comments on the plan can be submitted by email or mail by May 23.
• For roads and highways: Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov or Infrastructure Investment Director, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219.
• For transit and rail: DRPTPR@drpt.virginia.gov or Public Information Office, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, 600 East Main Street, Suite 2102, Richmond, VA 23219.