WISE — People living in or near Southwest Virginia can once again take advantage of free oral care on July 28-29 as the Mission of Mercy dental clinic returns to UVA-Wise’s Convocation Center.

Dental clinic hours will take place on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Patients are encouraged to arrive early. Pre-registration begins on Thursday, July 27 at noon. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and to bring food and drink for the day. However, no overnight parking on the UVa-Wise campus will be allowed.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you