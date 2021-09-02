BIG STONE GAP — A Wise County pottery business has followed a neighbor’s recommendation, earning a business grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
Stephen Murray will hold the grand opening for Big Stone Gap Pottery Shop LLC on Sept. 20, partly thanks to a $6,500 VCEDA Seed Capital Grant that helped buy a new kiln for firing pottery.
Murray said the grant also helped fund electrical work to install the kiln and to buy inventory for the business. He said he applied for VCEDA’s grant program on the advice of business neighbor Penny Jeffrey, who opened her Big Stone Gap General Store in the adjacent building with the help of a VCEDA grant.
“The grant provided me with the ability to buy the kiln right off the bat,” Murray said. “Receiving the grant was the final impetus for me, the knowledge that it was time.”
VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher said the Pottery Store grant is one of 24 awarded to start-up businesses in the authority’s seven-county, one-city service region in the most recent spring grant application cycle.
“We had such overwhelming interest in the Seed Capital Grant program this round that we awarded $6,500 grants this time instead of the normal $10,000 grants,” Belcher said.
Since the Seed Capital Grant program began in 2017, Belcher said, a total of $1.1 million in grants has been awarded to 121 small businesses to help with start-up costs.
“We’ve been pretty pleased with the distribution of grants across the region,” Belcher said.
Murray’s Big Stone Gap Pottery Shop allows individuals or groups, adults and children to paint a variety of pottery items — plates, cups, bowls, decorative items — and pick them up a week later after the items have been fired.
“The idea for this project came to me as a solution to the lack of community-based programs/businesses here in Big Stone Gap,” Murray said. “What we are doing here is creating an experience for people to remember. I wanted to do something to encourage people to be together, to slow down, spend some time unplugged and enjoy time with others while exploring their own creativity.”