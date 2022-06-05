WISE — The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority has gone big and small with two recent funding announcements for Wise County.
On the big side, VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher on Thursday said the agency has closed a loan for up to $1.2 million to the Wise County Industrial Development Authority. That loan will help the IDA buy the former Davis Mining and Manufacturing office at the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park near Wise.
Belcher said the purchase of the 10,000-square-foot structure will help the IDA by providing a marketable building to recruit prospective businesses to the county and far Southwest Virginia.
“Wise County does not now have any available space for business recruitment efforts,” WCIDA Executive Director Brian Falin said Thursday, “and acquisition of this building and grounds will enhance the efforts of the IDA to offer commercial office space which would meet the concept standards of the Master Plan for the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park.”
The building includes 19 individual fully furnished offices; a fire-resistant vault; four restrooms; a kitchen/break room; two furnished conference rooms; a central open area; an entrance reception area; a 30-vehicle parking lot; and an approximately 800-square-foot storage building at the rear.
On the smaller funding side, VCEDA has approved a $10,000 Seed Capital Matching Fund grant to Appalachia-based Engine 343 Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza.
Operated by couple Travis and Jennifer Anderson, Engine 343 is a food truck business offering made-from-scratch Neapolitan-style pizza, pretzels and cheese sticks. The Andersons said the business name represents the number of firefighters killed on Sept. 11, 2001, during the World Trade Center collapse.
The Andersons credited support from the Mountain Empire Community College Small Business Development Center.
“Travis and Jennifer have found their passion in providing their local community with a unique and fun food truck that appeals to all ages,” said SBDC Director Becki O’Quinn-Purdie. “Mountain Empire’s SBDC appreciates working with Engine 343 Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza and seeing their dream develop to a reality.”
Belcher said Engine 343 could create three full-time and three part-time jobs within five years.
“Some people have been asking if we might do a brick-and-mortar location, and that is something we’ve been thinking about for the future,” Travis Anderson said. “If we found the right building and location at the right price, we might consider it.”