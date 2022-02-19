LEBANON — Breaks Interstate Park will see more than $1 million in grants, and Wise County will see up to $1.2 million in loans for buying a site for business recruitment from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
The VCEDA board on Thursday approved the Breaks and Wise County funding as part of a package of allocations across the authority’s eight member localities.
The Breaks grant package comes in two parts. Up to $601,600 will be used for park infrastructure and improvements, includ- ing the Potters Bridge swinging bridge project and renovations to park lodgings. The grant follows a $433,000 grant for the bridge and associated projects, for which the VCEDA board also extended a disbursement deadline on Thursday.
A second grant for up to $500,000 will help build a swimming pool for the park.
The Wise County Industrial Development Authority was awarded a $1.2 million loan to cover the purchase of a former equipment services business building in the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park near Wise.
Wise County IDA interim Executive Director Brian Falin said Friday that the IDA is in talks with a prospective business to locate in the 10,000-square-foot building.
The VCEDA board also saw a change in membership Thursday, with new Cumberland Plateau Planning District Executive Director Scotty Wampler taking the place of retiring Cumberland Plateau Director Jim Baldwin and Andy Hrovatic filling the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors seat on the board.
The board also approved a resolution honoring the late Carl Snodgrass, who served as the Wise County IDA executive director until his death in February.