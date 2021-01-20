WISE — Wise County will see up to $50,000 in grant funds to update the county and Norton’s land records system.
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority finalized the grant to the county Industrial Development Authority on Tuesday, according to VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher, which will modernize the county-city Land Records Office’s software and start a training program.
“The land records modernization project not only has the electronic technology component, but also an education workforce development factor, which checks the box for another e-region focus,” Belcher said. “Not only will this project improve public record availability, but the education component focuses on creating paid internships for students which will also provide them with employable skills for the future.”
The modernization project’s first phase is developing the software system, which would create, record securely and index land records for fast and easy searching.
The second phase involves bringing students into a blockchain-based software training program on the system and land record abstraction. Those students that pass the training course would then be offered paid internships to create the smart records database in the county land record office.
“Wise County continues to be a leader in judicial information technology and by adding blockchain ledger technology to our land record system, Wise will continue as a leader in Virginia and the United States in the incorporation of modern technology,” said Wise County and Norton Circuit Court Clerk Jack Kennedy.
Completion of the internships would aim for students to be able to pass the Virginia Land Title Association Abstractor Certification, Belcher said, with a goal of starting 12 people in full-time land abstractor careers in Southwest Virginia.
Training development is being done in association with Old Dominion University’s graduate student program in Instructional Design and Technology. Four student training sessions are planned in an 18-month period, with five interns being planned for each of the four training sessions. Each intern would work approximately 50 hours every two weeks, over a two-month period.
The Land Records Office has contracted with Bloqable LLC, to help implement the project.