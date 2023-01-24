WISE — Russell Varner said he is thankful his family and pets survived Saturday’s fire that destroyed their home and most of their belongings.
For Varner, that loss included memorabilia from one of the high points in Wise County pop culture. He said that losing photos and souvenirs from his role in the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paled in comparison to losing the family’s home.
“My daughter came into the bedroom Saturday night and said the house was on fire and we needed to get out,” Varner said Monday. “My wife, Lisa, and our daughter and son got out along with our four dogs and the cat. Smoke was rolling out the windows.”
While Wise police and fire crews arrived soon after the fire started, Varner said the house was a total loss.
“It was just like a nightmare,” said Varner. “We’ve been crying since it happened. We’ve been back a couple of times to see if there was anything we could recover, but everything’s melted or burned up. I’ve lived in Wise my whole life, born and raised here.”
For years, Varner has taken pride in being Tommy Lee Jones’ rival for the chocolate pie that Sissy Spacek’s Lynn baked for a church auction. Photos of Varner with Lynn, her twins, Jones and Spacek were among the memories.
“We don’t think they survived,” Varner said. “My glasses were on the kitchen table, and we found them, but they were warped. It’s just the little things that you don’t see until you need them.”
Lisa Varner said she had been busy with insurance adjusters Monday. She and Russell have been on disability, and their home was underinsured as they dealt with the cost of living.
“I know God is going to see us through this,” Lisa added.
Russell credited the American Red Cross and local Red Cross volunteer Sheilah Collins with helping them get shelter in a local motel and some basic needs while they recover. A local veterinarian is helping care for their pets while they get reorganized.
“Thank God we’ve got a roof over our head,” said Russell. “We’re so thankful to have friends, and I just appreciate everyone’s thoughts at this time.”