RICHMOND — The latest group of Virginia residents qualifying for COVID-19 vaccination priority is opening up for people age 65 and older.
Gov. Ralph Northam said on Thursday that the Group 1B category of people to get priority for vaccinations will expand this week to include the younger residents. The 1B group vaccinations, which started on Monday, included frontline essential workers such as law enforcement, firefighters, prison and jail staff, teachers and state residents age 75 and older.
Northam’s order also includes residents with certain underlying conditions such as diabetes whether 65 or younger. The change in 1B group makes about half of the state’s 8.5 million residents eligible for vaccination.
The first priority group for vaccinations — healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents — started receiving their first shots in late December. Northam said the state vaccination program is aiming to reach 25,000 vaccinations daily on the way to 50,000 soon after.
State Vaccination Coordinator Danny Avula said on Thursday that the 50,000-vaccination figure is necessary to get the state’s population to a vaccination rate of 60-70%. That level is the minimum to stop the spread of COVID-19 and reach herd immunity.
Avula said state officials are working on setting up large vaccination centers to open six to seven days a week to increase the vaccination rate.
“As soon as next week, we should see movement in mass vaccinations,” Avula said.
Northam said that Virginia is among the top 10 states in numbers of people vaccinated, contradicting Chesapeake state Sen. John Cosgrove, who gave the Republican response to Northam’s Wednesday address to the General Assembly and said Virginia was among the lowest in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Northam said Virginia has distributed all its COVID-19 vaccine stocks to hospitals, health systems and local health departments while awaiting more vaccine deliveries. He credited a “new attitude on the part of our federal partners” with helping bring more vaccine deliveries.
“A better federal partnership and support will help all the states get this done faster,” Northam said.
The LENOWISCO Health District on Monday began organizing offsite clinics to replace scheduled clinics at local health department offices.
“Moving these clinics to offsite locations will allow us to vaccinate more people more quickly, while allowing for safe social distancing for community members, staff and volunteers,” said LENOWISCO Health District interim director Dr. Karen Shelton.
Appointments will be required for the new clinics, and individuals must call to register in advance and must qualify to receive vaccine under the approved phases — currently Phase 1a or 1b as listed online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Personal identification showing age or date of birth, such as a Virginia driver’s license, will be required at the clinic. Individuals should arrive at their designated appointment time and place, and not earlier.
At the clinic, in order to protect yourself and healthcare workers, patients should wear a cloth face covering or mask and always keep at least six feet away from other people.
People wanting to schedule an appointment can call their local health department:
Lee County Health Department — (276) 346-2011
Scott County Health Department — (276) 386-1312
Wise County and Norton Health Department — (276) 328-8000