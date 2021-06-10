WISE — Tuesday is county fair time in Wise County, as the VA-KY District Fair opens June 15 for a week of rides, horses, games, music and food at the Shelcy Mullins Sr. Fairgrounds.
“I feel really good about this year,” said Fair Committee Chairman Lawton Mullins about the fair’s return after 2020’s hiatus due to the pandemic. “We’re one of the first fairs in the state this year, and maybe other fairs will follow what we’re doing.”
Mullins said fairgoers this year still will see concessions to the pandemic: sanitizer and hand-washing stations, signs urging social distancing and mask wearing, and setups by The Health Wagon and Virginia Department of Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations.
Admission to the fair is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-17 and free to kids 4 and younger. Gate admission also includes admission to concerts. Gate hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Tuesday opens with the Auto World Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Horse Arena, and the Miss Virginia-Kentucky District Fair Pageant, 8 p.m. at the Main Stage.
Wednesday at the Fair is Kids Day from noon to 6 p.m., and kids can get unlimited midway rides for $10. The Fair Baby Pageant — 0-3 years old — starts at 6 p.m. and Junior Pageant at 7 p.m. at the Main Stage.
SEBRA Extreme Bull Riding begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Horse Arena.
Thursday is Senior Citizens Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with free admission. Seniors will be able to ride a bus along the fairground area to see exhibits and entertainment as the bus makes its way to a ceremony recognizing them.
Thursday includes ATV riding at the fair track at 5 p.m.; more SEBRA Bull riding at the Horse Arena at 7 p.m.; and the first of three concert nights at the Main Stage. Mississippi East opens at 7:30 p.m., followed at 9 p.m. by Folk Soul Revival.
Friday’s events include Motocross Racing at the fairground track at 5 p.m. and the 4H Youth AG Show at 6 p.m. Concert night features Mix-Tape 80s Tribute Band with shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Saturday means one-price rides from noon to 6 p.m. for $10, and the Horse Show at the Arena at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s concert night features “American Idol” contestant Alex Miller opening at 6:30 p.m., with Shenandoah taking the stage at 8 p.m.