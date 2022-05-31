WISE — The VA-KY District Fair kicks off year 109 with music, mullets, horses, Jeeps, the midway and events for all ages June 14-18.
“After the pandemic, we’re sure glad to be able to get back to where we’ve been,” said Fair Committee Chair Lawton Mullins. “Our final night concert with Folk Soul Revival is going to be great, and we’ll have some new features like the gaming competition and Jeepalooza. We’re also expanding on Kids Day and Seniors Day this year.”
Musical entertainment has been a constant through the Fair’s history, and Mullins said this summer’s lineup features:
• Folk Soul Revival — The Final Revival — Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m., with openers Mississippi East at 6 p.m. and Brandon Davis at 7 p.m.
Folk Soul Revival announced the end of their journey together in 2021, but they have agreed to one final “revival” with their “congregation” at the VA-KY Fair main stage.
Mississippi East is a roots country band, all from the coal mining country in the southwest tip of Virginia, with influences ranging from Waylon Jennings, George Strait, Hank Williams Sr. and Jr. to newer artists such as Old Dominion, Tyler Childers, Cody Jinks, Blackberry Smoke and more.
Chattanooga native Brandon Davis got his start in the music business after a car crash caused him to focus on a new career. After his wife posted videos of his singing to TikTok, Davis gained national recognition and recently finished touring with Tim McGraw.
Reserved seating for Folk Soul Revival, Mississippi East and Brandon Davis is available now on the fair website.
• Blackhawk and Carson Peters & Iron Mountain — June 16, 8 p.m. — main stage.
For more than 20 years, Blackhawk has sold over 7 million albums, scored some of the most distinctive country radio hits of the ’90s, and still draws tens of thousands of fans to their electrifying live performances.
Carson Peters & Iron Mountain — Carson, Carson’s father, Jamie Peters, Eric Marshall and Ben Marshall of Mount Airy, North Carolina, and Austin Tate of Marion, Virginia, perform old-time, bluegrass and gospel music. Peters has performed on the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” with Ricky Skaggs at the Grand Old Opry and competed on NBC’s “The Voice.”
On Saturday, June 18, at 7 and 9 p.m., the Mix-Tape 80s Tribute Band brings back the 80s with music and costumes at the main stage.
The VA-KY District Fair features plenty of other traditional and new events, including:
• Demolition derby — June 14 at 7:30 p.m.
• Gaming competition — June 14 at 8 p.m. in the arts building. Competition features Nintendo Switch devices playing Super Smash Bros. Bring your device with the game and full DLC, there will be a limited number of devices on hand for players to use. The entry fee is $5, and the grand prize is $250 and a portion of the entry fees.
• Diesel Drags — June 15 at 6 p.m. at the motocross track
• 106th annual horse show — June 18 at 6 p.m. in the horse arena.
• Motocross and ATV racing — June 16: ATV Racing 5 p.m. – motocross track, and June 17: Motocross racing 5 p.m. – motocross track.
• New Peoples Bank Jeepalooza — June 17 at 7 p.m. near the horse arena. With your gate admission, you can pull right in and put your Jeep on display for all to see. All Jeep models’ welcome! Best looking Jeep wins a soundbar worth $250 sponsored by Crutchfield.
• Talent competition-15 and under — June 16 at 6 p.m. in the arts building. 16 and Over — June 17 at 6 p.m. in the arts building.
Other activities include:
• Seniors Day — June 16 at 10 a.m. in the Arts Building -Senior Pageant, followed by bingo and lunch provided by KFC. There will be singing, dancing, giveaways and- health care vendors set up along the midway.
• Kids Day — June 15 from 12-6 p.m. at the horse arena. One prize rides on the midway to free games, prizes and food while supplies last at the horse arena.
• Beer Garden — June 16-18 at 6 p.m. at the main stage. Five different beers on tap at ticketed pit area. Must be 21+ to enter and alcohol must be consumed within the designated area.
• Karaoke — June 17 and 18 at 10 p.m. on the main stage.
• McDonald’s Farm — Daily. Located between the midway and horse arena.
• Home Economics and Art Exhibits — Daily. Categories include canned goods including meats and vegetables, pickled foods, relishes, fruit, jams, jellies, baked goods, quilts, adult and child categories for art and photography. Drop off is June 12, 1-4 p.m., with judging on June 13 and display throughout the fair in the arts building.
• Vendors/ Food – Daily.
FAIR PASSESDaily fair passes are: 4 and under – free; 5 to 17 — $5 and 18 and up — $10.
Season passes are: 4 and under – free; 5 to 17 — $20 and 18 and up — $35.
Season passes and reserved seating tickets are available through the website now.
