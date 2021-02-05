RICHMOND – Despite an appeal by officials from a free clinic in Southwest Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam repeated that COVID-19 vaccine demand across the state is still outstripping demand from many rural and urban areas.
Northam, who made similar comments in a CBS news piece Thursday focusing on Wise-based The Health Wagon, said in a Friday public update on vaccination progress that there are “vulnerable communities all across Virginia.”
“It’s hard to know that you’re eligible for a vaccine but no doses are available yet,” Northam said. “But that’s the situation we’re in across the country. Demand is much larger than supply.”
Northam acknowledged that Southwest Virginia “was hit particularly hard” in a COVID-19 infection surge that began after the Thanksgiving season but said the region has seen higher vaccination rates than those in larger health districts across the state.
According to Friday’s data on the Virginia Department of Health vaccination website (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/), the LENOWISCO Health District – one of two health districts served by The Health Wagon – has received 19,525 vaccine doses out of 1.44 million Virginia received since distribution began in December, or 1.4% of doses.
State health officials have distributed vaccine doses to health departments based on the districts’ percentage of state population. The LENOWISCO district represents 1% of the state’s 8.63 million population.
The Health Wagon executive director Teresa Tyson said in Thursday’s CBS segment that a population-based percentage does not account for higher medical vulnerability and less hospital access in rural areas such as Southwest Virginia.
Northam said that, while federal vaccine supplies for Virginia are showing an increase from 100,000 to 120,000 doses a week, health departments are increasing vaccination registration and delivery capacity to prepare for increased supplies. He said 700 new workers are starting training in preparation for a VDH registration call center expansion due next week to better handle levels of calls from people trying to schedule vaccinations.
Pharmacy company CVS will be among pharmacies expected to receive vaccine supplies from the federal government in coming days, Northam said. In a map display of the first round of CVS pharmacies planned for vaccinations, the location furthest west on the map was Blacksburg – a 164-mile drive from Wise.
CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault on Thursday said that CVS will offer vaccinations in the Abingdon area possibly as soon as February 9 and when the company activates online registration or registration app at cvs.com.
State vaccination program coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said state officials are working with CVS and the federal Centers for Disease Control to integrate CVS’s vaccination scheduling with the state system to avoid separate “pathways” for registration to get vaccinated.
Numbers
In Friday’s VDH data report, the LENOWISCO Health District’s daily case climbed near 30 and 358 people got vaccinations. One of three state prisons and correctional camps in the district also saw a 51% spike in inmate cases.
VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 28 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 6,618 and 169 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 15 cases for 2,188 and 38 deaths. Wise County had five cases for 2,671 and 84 deaths.
Scott County saw eight cases for 1,526 and 45 deaths. Norton remained at 233 cases and two deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 10,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 358 additional doses since Thursday’s report and 12.66% of the district population. That compares to 19,525 doses allocated to district hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 1,448 — 1.67% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 963,953 doses have been given and 157,507 people have received two doses — 1.83% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 5,069 new cases and 82 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 521,4676 and 6,732 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 6,704,401 of 8.63 million residents, or 77.69%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,371,049 people have been tested to date, or 62.24%. In the LENOWISCO district, 38,249 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 44.23%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report dropped from 11.5% to 10.6%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 11% to 10.8%.
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison jumped from 39 to 59 inmate cases while active staff/contractor cases remained at three Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 16 inmate cases and four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to the VDH’s Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings dashboard on Friday, an outbreak at NOVA Health and Rehabilitation in Scott County was changed from in-progress to pending closure with 112 staff and/or resident cases and 17 deaths. An outbreak at Ridgecrest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation remained in-progress with 112 cases and fewer than five deaths.
In Lee County, an outbreak at Lee Health and Rehabilitation remained in progress with 177 cases and 19 deaths.
An outbreak at Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap in Wise County was marked pending closure with 223 cases and 42 deaths. An outbreak reported Jan. 7 at Eastside high School in Coeburn was marked pending closure with seven cases
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 32-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 35-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Wise counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked lowest-risk. Scott County Schools were ranked higher-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.