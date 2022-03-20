WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise is readying for a move into graduate-level education as it implements the Your College for a Lifetime eight-year plan.
The initiative’s first year coincides with a new governor and a politically split General Assembly, but Chancellor Donna Henry said the region’s legislative delegation appears united on the college’s value and role in Southwest Virginia.
Henry credited strong working relationships between the college and local legislators along with potentially strong higher education support in a final state budget. While the state budget process will shape the plan, Henry said strong connections with UVA Wise’s surrounding communities are vital to the college’s future.
“UVA Wise and (Wise) really need to be connected,” Henry said recently. “I think the relationships we have with the town and county have always been important, and we have a Vibrant Communities group to have those conversations with our communities.”
UVA Wise is working with the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia on what needs to be done for standalone graduate programs. The college’s undergraduate nursing program is slated to offer a master’s program starting in the fall of 2022 in conjunction with the University of Virginia. College officials have been looking at other graduate-level program possibilities such as education, management and counseling-psychology.
“There is great support in the region for a graduate management program,” Henry said in January. “A counseling-psychology program also would dovetail with a growing demand for mental health services in the region.”
While UVA Wise has seen a slight decline in part-time student enrollment over the past two years, Henry said full-time enrollment has climbed despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. She pointed to two programs the college implemented in 2019 as a foundation for maintaining enrollment.
In March 2019, the college got General Assembly authorization to offer in-state tuition to students across the Appalachian Regional Commission region of West Virginia and parts of 11 more Eastern and Southern Appalachian states from New York to Mississippi.
The Within Reach program began in November 2019, covering tuition and fee costs for students of families with an income of $40,000 or less for full-time Virginia in-state students seeking a degree.
In recent years, the college has added a cybersecurity program to help accommodate the area’s growing business technology needs. Despite its later focus on technology and health care, Henry said UVA Wise began its seven-decade history as a liberal arts college and will continue that tradition. Students can expect a core curriculum to develop their writing, communications and critical thinking.
“No matter the major, it will be better preparation for graduate school or a professional career,” Henry added.
UVA Wise has also entered the region’s economic development efforts in recent years. One of the most visible aspects of that engagement has been the reopening of the Oxbow Center in St. Paul to incorporate field education lab space along with coworking spaces for companies starting up or expanding their presence in Southwest Virginia
The pandemic forced the region’s public schools and colleges to shift to remote technology-based instruction, and Henry said UVA Wise’s move to provide iPads to all full-time students a few months before the pandemic gave the college an unintentional yet valuable advantage. She said that program — innovate2eleVAte — will remain important by integrating technology access into all academic fields.