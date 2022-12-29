VHCC, UVA Wise sign transfer agreement

Virginia Highlands Community College President Adam Hutchison and UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry, front, sign a transfer agreement Dec. 15 that allows VHCC students earning associate’s degrees in computer science, exercise science or education to transfer into corresponding bachelor’s degree programs at UVA Wise. Back, from left are: VHCC Dean of Arts & Sciences Barbara Manual, UVA Wise Computer Science Department Chair James Vance and UVA Wise Education Department Chair Andy Cox

 Contributed/VHCC

WISE — A new agreement between Virginia Highlands Community College and UVA Wise will allow associate’s degree graduates in three fields to transfer into a bachelor’s degree program.

UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry and VHCC President Adam Hutchison signed the Guaranteed Admission Specialized Agreement on Dec. 15 that will allow VHCC graduates in computer science, exercise science or education to transfer into bachelor’s programs at Wise.

