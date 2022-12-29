Virginia Highlands Community College President Adam Hutchison and UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry, front, sign a transfer agreement Dec. 15 that allows VHCC students earning associate’s degrees in computer science, exercise science or education to transfer into corresponding bachelor’s degree programs at UVA Wise. Back, from left are: VHCC Dean of Arts & Sciences Barbara Manual, UVA Wise Computer Science Department Chair James Vance and UVA Wise Education Department Chair Andy Cox
WISE — A new agreement between Virginia Highlands Community College and UVA Wise will allow associate’s degree graduates in three fields to transfer into a bachelor’s degree program.
UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry and VHCC President Adam Hutchison signed the Guaranteed Admission Specialized Agreement on Dec. 15 that will allow VHCC graduates in computer science, exercise science or education to transfer into bachelor’s programs at Wise.
Admission to UVA Wise will be a seamless transition, keeping the student on track to successfully obtain a four-year college degree. Students from VHCC in these academic areas of interest will not have to apply or wait for acceptance to enroll at UVA Wise.
“We are thrilled to join with VHCC to deliver on our shared commitment to expand the availability and accessibility of an exceptional education across Southwest Virginia,” said Henry. “This pathway to higher education will provide academic opportunities to meet our region’s growing economic and workforce development needs. Together, we are creating a diversely skilled talent pool and I can’t wait to see the success of these future graduates.”
These majors were selected to address the ongoing teacher shortage in Southwest Virginia and the Commonwealth, a rise in technology-based regional companies and to expand UVA Wise’s exercise science program, said Henry.
“Through this expanded partnership with UVA Wise, students in Southwest Virginia will now have exciting opportunities to follow their dreams, build better lives for themselves and their families, and contribute to the vitality of the region’s economy,” said Hutchison.
The agreement requires that a VHCC student earn an associate of arts and sciences degree in general studies with either a pathway in exercise science, education or computer science with the intent of majoring in the same subject at UVA Wise.
Both UVA Wise and VHCC will also monitor the academic performance of students enrolling under this program, identify challenges and work to adjust courses to keep students on track.