WISE — The 25th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Program, sponsored by the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, goes virtual on Monday with the theme “Things That Matter.”
The Remembrance Program, presented by the college’s Black History Month Committee, will feature Bishop W. Darin Moore, presiding bishop of the Mid-Atlantic Episcopal District. Moore will reflect on the program’s past 25 years.
Moore’s district includes the Allegheny, East Tennessee-Virginia, Ohio, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Virginia, Barbados, Guyana-Suriname, and St. Vincent Conferences.
While COVID-19 restrictions mean the annual dinner and march will not happen this year, the college and community may view the virtual program in the safety of their homes on Monday at 7 p.m. via the UVA Wise YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCf4hxhm4CcsIXP1o6rK7KoQ.
The Remembrance Program will also be available on demand after the live YouTube showing on the official college Facebook page: www.facebook.com/UVAWise.
UVA Wise students may watch the program for cultural credit. For more information, call (276) 376-1067.