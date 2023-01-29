Local News Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

WISE — UVA Wise will host a series of lectures and the Soulfest music festival in observance of Black History Month in February.

The annual series, which is free and open to the public, is hosted by UVA Wise’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Department of History and Philosophy, and the Black History Month Committee. Members of the UVA Wise Lecture Committee and student interns with the college’s Multicultural Center also helped plan and organize this year’s series of five lectures. The Black Student Union is helping moderate the panels and hosting additional student events.

