WISE — UVA Wise will host a series of lectures and the Soulfest music festival in observance of Black History Month in February.
The annual series, which is free and open to the public, is hosted by UVA Wise’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Department of History and Philosophy, and the Black History Month Committee. Members of the UVA Wise Lecture Committee and student interns with the college’s Multicultural Center also helped plan and organize this year’s series of five lectures. The Black Student Union is helping moderate the panels and hosting additional student events.
The lecture series will focus on community activism, entrepreneurship and raising Black voices in Appalachia.
To kick off the month, Soulfest, the college’s annual music festival, will feature music by Black composers, singers and performers including the Wise Guys, Chris Rose, and Robbie White. It will be held on Wednesday at Cantrell Banquet Hall at 1 p.m.
“Black History month is a time of remembrance, celebration and commemoration of the many powerful, influential activists and leaders that have selflessly served the people of this nation,” said lecture series organizer Kameryn Darrington, vice-present of the college’s Black Student Union.
“As important as it is, however, it’s unfortunate that we need to set aside one month a year,” said Tom Costa, UVA Wise professor of history and lecture series co-chair. “Black history is really our history. We should remember and celebrate it year-round.”
For the first time, the college’s Division of Administration, Government Relations and Strategic Initiatives, which coordinates UVA Wise’s economic development initiatives, is also hosting a diverse entrepreneur panel.
“I am excited that we can showcase stories from Black entrepreneurs in our region,” said UVA Wise Innovation and Ecosystem Manager Blake Salyer. “This event should give a peek into what fuels them, as well as the challenges they have overcome on their journey and still face today.“
Lectures will include:
• “Expanding the Archive & Classroom; Channeling Blackness, Comics, and the Speculative” — Wednesday, 1 p.m. The speaker will be virtual but there will be a live viewing and a Q&A in Cantrell Hall and available on Zoom.
Virginia Commonwealth University assistant professor of African American Studies Grace D. Gipson will discuss her research on comics and pop culture, while also engaging with issues surrounding disability, the speculative, race and gender.
• “Why Black Huntington Matters” — Monday, Feb. 13, 1 p.m. This event is both in-person at Cantrell Hall and on Zoom.
Marshall University Assistant Provost for Inclusive Excellence Cicero Fain III will share insights from his first book, “Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story,” which was published in 2019 by the University of Illinois Press and was a finalist for the Appalachian Studies Association Weatherford Award.
• “Diversity Panel of Black Entrepreneurs” — Wednesday, Feb. 15, 1 p.m, Black Box Theater, Gilliam Center for the Arts.
Join a lively panel discussion of what it takes to be a Black entrepreneur. Representatives from the Nest, the college’s student entrepreneur organization, will moderate the discussion among Raven’s Hair Studio owner Raven Lester; UVA Wise alumnus ’12 Jahmal Potter, owner of JGreat Entertainment; and George Smith and Adam Harris, co-owners of the Sugar Shack BBQ. They will share their experiences from start-up to success. After the panel, refreshments will be served.
• “The Urgency of Now” — Monday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m. This event is both in-person at Cantrell Hall and on Zoom.
The Multicultural Center and DEI student interns will introduce and moderate the panel featuring Deborah H. Travis, Judy Barlyske and Karen Sanders of the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County, Virginia chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. They will discuss their chapter, its vision and work and share with students and faculty how to form a chapter.