WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and The Nature Conservancy have partnered in a new fund to promote nature-based economic and community development in Southwest Virginia.
The Cumberland Forest Community Fund is a competitive local grant program encompassing Wise, Russell, Tazewell, Dickenson, Buchanan, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton. Started with a $100,000 grant from the Nature Conservancy-managed Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership, the funds will be awarded to eligible applicants whose projects are selected. UVA Wise will manage the grant program.
The program is conducting its first request for proposals, seeking projects and initiatives that produce “triple bottom line outcomes” through tangible contributions to:
• Local economic development, such as jobs, visitor spending, and lodging taxes.
• Increased community capacity, such as green infrastructure investments, outdoor recreation/tourism capacity building, strategic planning and creation of local policies/conditions that enable nature-based economic development.
• Enhanced environmental quality including benefits to land, water and air quality.
“We are very excited to be partnering with UVA Wise to launch this new grant program that will provide seed funding to support entrepreneurial individuals and communities that have viable plans for sustainable nature-based economic development,” said Brad Kreps, The Nature Conservancy’s Clinch Valley program director. “This funding will help support local projects and local communities, creating positive outcomes for both people and nature.”
Projects that may receive funding include but are not limited to downtown revitalization initiatives; recreational trails and/or greenways; development and/or promotion of natural or cultural assets in local communities; renewable energy projects; outdoor recreation, sustainable forestry or agricultural businesses or initiatives; and land or water restoration projects.
“Few grant programs are open to both entrepreneurs and communities. The Cumberland Forest Community Fund is unique, and we believe it will serve as a significant resource to the region,” said Shannon Blevins, vice chancellor for economic development and strategic initiatives at UVA Wise.
Proposals are being accepted through March 29. More information on the Cumberland Forest Community Fund, including the program guidelines and application, can be found at www.oxbowcenter.com/communityfund.