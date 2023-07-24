Local News Graphic

WISE – Ten Southwest Virginia localities and organizations will share $140,000 in grant awards from the 2023 Cumberland Forest Community Fund.

The Fund, administered by UVA Wise with funding from The Nature Conservancy and the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership, selects competitive projects that enhance local economic development, community capacity, and environmental quality within LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Planning District region.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you