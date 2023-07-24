WISE – Ten Southwest Virginia localities and organizations will share $140,000 in grant awards from the 2023 Cumberland Forest Community Fund.
The Fund, administered by UVA Wise with funding from The Nature Conservancy and the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership, selects competitive projects that enhance local economic development, community capacity, and environmental quality within LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Planning District region.
The 2023 round of CFCF grant recipients includes:
- Friends of Southwest Virginia - $19,000 for the Tyler Flanary Pump Track.
The Tyler Flanary pump track and skate park will provide an opportunity to connect enthusiasts to the world-class mountain biking resources of the region, as well as produce events in the Town of Big Stone Gap.
- Appalachian Voices - $15,000 for the Solar Workgroup.
The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia is working to build a locally rooted solar industry in service to the regional and collaborative efforts around economic diversification. The allocated funds will support solar deployment and rooftop installation for one high impact community anchor institution in the region.
- Town of Cleveland - $5,000 for the Riverbend Campground’s Nurturing Nature project.
Through local partnerships, The Nurturing Nature: A Beautification Project, seeks to promote sustainable development and conservation of the environment. The Riverbend Campground tree-planting initiative aims to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the campground and public park access
- Clinch River Valley Initiative - $11,500 for marketing initiatives.
CRVI’s marketing initiative will support the promotion of outdoor recreation assets along the Clinch River and help expand community capacity building around tourism. Engaging citizens as good stewards of their lands and waters will enhance community pride, while at the same time helping to conserve natural resources.
- Town of Wise - $15,000 for the Bear Creek Reservoir.
The Bear Creek Reservoir, located in the Town of Wise is a popular public area for outdoor recreation. The Reservoir includes picnic shelters, a boat launch, and walking and biking trails for the community to enjoy. The Town of Wise is currently working to expand the trails at Bear Creek and continue promoting an active lifestyle through outdoor recreation opportunities.
- Town of Lebanon - $15,000 for the Lebanon Park’s Playground Restoration.
The Town of Lebanon received funding to upgrade the surface of one of the frequently visited playgrounds located within the town. This project will significantly contribute to the town’s efforts to provide more attractions and public gathering spaces to the community as well as visitors.
- Town of Pennington Gap - $12,000 for the Outdoor Classroom Expansion.
The outdoor classroom in Pennington Gap is located on the Pennington Gap Greenway along the Powell River near Pennington Middle School and is an excellent resource for outdoor education. The outdoor classroom currently consists of a concrete tiered seating area with a flat concrete space for teaching and was constructed with funds from the first round of the Cumberland Forest Community Fund and the Town of Pennington Gap. With the additional funding, the classroom will be expanded to include educational signage, accessibility adjustments, native plants and pollinator gardens, educational stations for weather and wildlife, and compost bins.
- Breaks Interstate Park - $30,000 for their Climbing Expansion project.
Since 2015, the Breaks Interstate Park has developed over 300 high quality climbing routes for rock climbers of different skill levels. The Breaks Interstate Park was an award recipient of the first round of the Cumberland Forest Community Fund, and additional funding will support the improvement of existing trails and construct new trails to foster additional climbing access. Through their partnership with the Central Appalachian Climber’s Coalition, new routes will be established to provide a greater selection for rock climbing in the park. In addition to the climbing expansion, the Breaks Interstate Park will create a Climbing Master Plan which will guide future development of the park's rock-climbing resources.
- SWVA Sportsman - $15,000 for the Wildlife Habitat Protection Project.
SWVA Sportsman is working to create additional wildlife viewing opportunities in Southwest Virginia to increase tourism and attract visitors to the area. Over the past several years, this project has created its own industry in the region and the number of wildlife tours is steadily increasing. SWVA Sportsman received funding from the first round of Cumberland Forest Community Fund, and with additional funding will allow them to expand their habitat restoration efforts and provide additional wildlife food plots for elk in Buchanan County.
- Town of St. Paul - $2,500 for Wetlands Estonoa Bridge and Walking Trail.
The Wetlands Estonoa Learning Center consists of indoor and outdoor learning venues and a half-mile walking loop trail around the certified wetlands. The Center facilitates a zero-cost environmental educational program for students of all ages to engage in experiential learning. The Cumberland Forest Community Fund supported the first phase of the span bridge that overlooks the wetlands and connects the half-mile trail. The allocated funds will allow the project to complete the construction and provide greater access to the wetlands.
“We are extremely excited about this year’s recipients,” said Nick Procter, community outreach coordinator with The Nature Conservancy. “The quality of awarded projects is a testament to the creative, thoughtful commitment that our communities have in solving unique challenges in Southwest Virginia. Each of the projects demonstrates the Fund’s triple bottom line: community, nature, and economy.”
“Investing in our communities is a critical part of revitalizing the overall region,” said Shannon Blevins, UVA Wise Vice Chancellor for Administration, Government Relations and Strategic Initiatives. “We are thrilled to work alongside The Nature Conservancy and the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership in enabling the success of these exciting projects.”