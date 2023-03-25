WISE — More than 200 students, faculty and staff gathered at UVA Wise Friday in memory of a football player found dead in his dorm room Thursday.

The gathering at Cantrell Hall — including Chancellor Donna P. Henry — saw a silent remembrance of 21-year-old sophomore Gage Clark before the students each collected a white or red rose and filed to the college’s lake.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you