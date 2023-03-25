WISE — More than 200 students, faculty and staff gathered at UVA Wise Friday in memory of a football player found dead in his dorm room Thursday.
The gathering at Cantrell Hall — including Chancellor Donna P. Henry — saw a silent remembrance of 21-year-old sophomore Gage Clark before the students each collected a white or red rose and filed to the college’s lake.
Each student — often among groups from the college’s various sports teams — laid a rose in front of a concrete bench before gathering in groups along the lake landing.
Henry said she had not gotten to meet the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native and football player since his arrival at UVA Wise in the Fall 2022 semester, but she said faculty, staff and students alike spoke highly of Clark.
“From what I understand, Gage was a nice, kind, generous young man,” said Henry. “Unfortunately, he had been injured and was sidelined for part of the season, but he helped film games and stayed involved with the team.”
Henry said campus police found Clark dead in his room Thursday and some students reported having seen him enter the room but he did not respond when they tried to contact him.
College senior Olivia Mullins, who worked with the college’s Baptist Campus Ministries and Student Government Association to organize a dinner and candlelight vigil Friday night, said she and fellow students were still trying to come to terms with Clark’s death.
“I definitely think last night that it seemed like a lot of people were not out on campus,” said Mullins. “We had around 20 people come to the BCM to talk about what happened. It’s definitely brought us a lot closer.”
“UVA Wise is in mourning today, but the outpouring of support we have received from the community and other institutions has been heartwarming in an otherwise tragic situation,” athletic director Kendall Rainey said in a statement Friday. “We are grateful for the support and assistance we have received from individuals, the town of Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, our fellow South Atlantic Conference institutions and everyone who has offered to help during this time.”
Rainey said college counselors have been available for the football team and staff as well as the college community.
“Gage was a fun-loving guy who was a team player,” said Rainey. “He was widely respected by his teammates and was a friend to all. Our football team and staff have been working through the grieving process individually and collectively.”
Henry said Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police investigators have found no indication of foul play or “anything untoward” related to Clark’s death.