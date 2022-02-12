WISE — Get your fresh KN95 masks.
Students at UVA Wise wandered through the Slemp Student Center on Friday and picked up a freebie — 50-count boxes of medical-grade masks. Meanwhile, according to one college official, the campus is seeing a climb in its weekly count of positive COVID-19 case results since Gov. Glenn Youngkin instructed all state colleges and universities to stop prevalence testing among students and staff about three weeks ago.
Student Affairs Vice Chancellor Gail Zimmerman — also the college’s COVID-19 task force chair — said demand for the masks has been strong since distribution started on Thursday.
“It’s a fluid situation,” Zimmerman said of case numbers on campus since Youngkin administration officials instructed state colleges to turn over stocks of rapid antigen COVID tests to local health departments.
“I think everyone’s learned to pivot during this,” Zimmerman said. “We just felt that this was a good time to offer the KN95 mask for people given what the CDC has recently proposed as effectiveness.”
UVA Wise has about 1,000 resident and commuter students, Zimmerman said, and faculty and staff
While weekly levels of confirmed cases typically have been in the 20s except for weeks when students have returned to school from the summer, fall or winter breaks, Zimmerman said case levels in the past three full weeks of classes have climbed from 21 to 46 weekly cases since prevalence testing came to a halt.
Zimmerman said all staff and students returning to campus after an extended break must take a test and get a negative COVID result. A positive result means quarantine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, she added.
Vaccination rates among staff run about 80% and more than 70% among students.
“That’s a much higher rate than out in the community,” Zimmerman said. “We don’t have a positivity rate because we don’t do prevalence testing, but we’ve certainly seen an increase in the number of students, faculty and staff who are testing positive in the past week. That is one reason why we are pushing and providing the KN95 masks.”
Thanks to the NCAA, student athletes still have to undergo prevalence testing regardless of state policy, Zimmerman said.
“I never thought I’d see people going around wearing masks,” said senior Eric Dupuie from Castlewood, “and definitely never thought I’d see the student center giving out masks. I don’t think it will ever go back to normal, honestly.”
Dupuie and senior Matelyn Gibson agreed that mask wearing is more frequent on campus than out in the surrounding communities.
“I think for the most part, I see everyone going around with their masks on,” said Dupuie. “On campus it’s definitely a lot safer. Off campus it’s like almost everybody has abandoned the masks.”
“I’m also on the volleyball team and I haven’t had as many classes on campus as I used to,” said Gibson. “I am finished with volleyball now, but I had to do prevalence testing three times a week during the season and in the off season once or twice a week.”
“Yeah,” Gibson said when asked if she felt safer on campus rather than off. “I think that it’s really awesome that they’re providing these masks.”