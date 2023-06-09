WISE — A UVA Wise student is spending the summer learning firsthand how state government works.
Julianna Jenkins of Roanoke has been named a 2023 Virginia Governor’s Fellow. Governor’s Fellows have the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government. Fellows also gain experience on the road, visiting government agencies and historic sites that have shaped the commonwealth’s past and are improving its future.
Jenkins, a psychology major and pre-law minor, will graduate from UVA Wise in May 2024. She is a member of Circle K International and serves as a student-leader in the Service Living Learning Community.
When she is not participating in clubs, Jenkins teaches group fitness classes and is also an editor and contributor to the college’s literary journal, “Jimson Weed.”
Since 1982, fellows have worked alongside the Governor’s Cabinet and staff, learning about state government and assisting in essential work for the Commonwealth.
After graduating, Jenkins plans to attend law school with the goal of becoming a Guardian ad litem, a neutral party who investigates solutions for at-risk children. Her interest in civil rights and the child welfare system was sparked during her undergraduate research within the child welfare system with Christa Moore, associate professor of sociology at UVA Wise. Jenkins attributes her successes thus far to Moore’s mentoring efforts.
“Having leadership opportunities on campus has helped me develop the necessary skills that will serve me well during my Fellowship,” said Jenkins. “The willingness of the faculty and staff to help students like me is a big part of why I have succeeded so far.”
Jenkins also highlighted the efforts of Tonya Nations, director of the Office of Career Discovery and Planning, along with support from UVA Wise English professor and “Jimson Weed” advisor Gillian Huang-Tiller.
“I find Jules to be an exceptional and versatile student, not only seeking out learning opportunities to broaden her horizons, but also engaging in community issues with enthusiasm,” said Huang-Tiller.
The fellowship began on June 1 and will continue through the end of July.