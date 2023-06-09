Virginia Governor's Fellowship - Julianna Jenkins

Julianna Jenkins

 Contributed - UVA Wise

WISE — A UVA Wise student is spending the summer learning firsthand how state government works.

Julianna Jenkins of Roanoke has been named a 2023 Virginia Governor’s Fellow. Governor’s Fellows have the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government. Fellows also gain experience on the road, visiting government agencies and historic sites that have shaped the commonwealth’s past and are improving its future.

