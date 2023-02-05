WISE — What is your college music instructor doing Sunday?
If you are a UVA-Wise string instrument student, that instructor is cellist Dave Eggar, and he will be sitting in Los Angeles as part of the 2023 Grammy audience.
Eggar, who joined the UVA-Wise music faculty as an adjunct member in 2021, will be waiting with another academic, Michigan State University assistant professor of chamber music and clarinetist Tasha Warren, for their album “Ourself Behind Ourself, Concealed.”
The duo are among the nominees for best instrumental composition for two pieces on their album: Paquito D’Rivera’s “African Tales” and Pascal Le Boeuf’s “Snapshots.”
Sunday marks Eggar’s second Grammy nomination, following a nod for his 2011 debut album “Kingston Morning,” recorded with the late Dr. Ralph Stanley.
Eggar’s musical resume includes rock and roll, classical, jazz, country and bluegrass. He has played and toured with Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Lewis Capaldi, U2, The Rolling Stones, Bebe Rexha and Molly Tuttle, and has worked on numerous movies and shows.
“It’s really like I can’t believe it,” Eggar said of his latest nomination. “This was a project that had a strong intellectual, authentic goal and was a personal journey for me. My dad’s a writer and I really see music as storytelling — I always have. Having a record rewarded in this way has been very meaningful to me.”
The pandemic struck as Eggar and Warren began working on the album, and collaboration with the composers happened via Zoom. Flooding and wildfires across the U.S. forced two composers from their homes during the project.
“The whole world was changing and it became an existential crisis,” Warren said of the project. “It was always about how to bring new voices to the classical stage. Tell the intense story where we are now.”
“Because we had so much time and we were trying to internalize this new music and linguistics, part of the project was learning how to take our instruments and make them speak these other languages,” said Eggar. “We became a part of each other’s lives in ways we never would have. So the actual recording of these pieces was this really emotional experience.”
“Ourself Behind Ourself, Concealed” continues years of Eggar’s connection to Southwest Virginia, from his recording session with Stanley at Alan Maggard Sound in Big Stone Gap to several performances for arts program Pro-Art and at Gathering in the Gap.
“You know what happens when people come to the Appalachian region,” said Eggar. “They fall in love and they come back again and again. It’s happened to everybody I’ve brought here. It’s just what happens — especially with musicians. This region has become a very big part of my heart.”
Whatever the outcome at the Grammys, the public can enjoy Eggar and Warren. On Sunday, March 26, UVA students and others will get a chance to hear the duo, along with UVA Wise associate professor of music and pianist Peter Ryan and Knoxville Symphony Orchestra violinist Sean Claire, perform their Grammy-nominated works at the college’s Cantrell Hall as part of Pro-Art’s W. Campbell Edmonds Concert series. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees must register online at: www.proartva.org.