Dave Eggar, who joined the UVA-Wise music faculty as an adjunct member in 2021, teamed up with Michigan State University assistant professor of chamber music and clarinetist Tasha Warren for their album ‘Ourself Behind Ourself, Concealed,’ which has been nominated for a Grammy.

WISE — What is your college music instructor doing Sunday?

If you are a UVA-Wise string instrument student, that instructor is cellist Dave Eggar, and he will be sitting in Los Angeles as part of the 2023 Grammy audience.

