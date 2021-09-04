WISE — UVA Wise music professor Peter Ryan hopes a new pilot music lesson program will expand opportunities for local students in the college’s service area.
The Appalachian Music Project, which began this fall semester, is funded through a one-year 3Cavaliers research grant from the University of Virginia. Ryan said the grant will allow college music majors and minors to give free music lessons to interested students from grades K-12 in a structured four days-a-week environment at the college.
Ryan said the idea came from the experience that he and his wife, college voice professor Hannah Wunsch Ryan, saw while living in Boulder, Colorado, before they came to UVA Wise to teach.
“In Boulder, so many musicians were teaching piano and other instruments in the city that students could get regular lessons,” Ryan said. “Here, you don’t have that density of available instruction. What we’ve seen here is that typically students learned from somebody at a local church.”
The Ryans collaborated with UVA researcher Michael Rasbury to develop AMP both to make music lessons more available in the Wise County area and to measure how college music majors and minors teaching in the project can benefit in gaining teaching and career experience.
School students participating in AMP will also get exposure to UVA Wise’s music programs, Ryan said, and that could improve recruiting for the college’s music majors.
“The AMP approach is based on El Sistema used by the Venezuelan Youth Orchestra,” Ryan said. “Their program puts at-risk youth in music lessons and practice, and if you’ve ever heard that orchestra it’s hard to tell the difference between them and many city symphony orchestras in the U.S.”
AMP offers lessons in piano, voice, clarinet and trombone, Ryan said, and the music division will work with students who show interest in other instruments. Each student is assigned a teacher and lesson time, and the students make a four-day-a-week commitment to attend lessons and practice.
“Since our teachers are primarily music majors, they can teach, make money and get real-world experience,” Ryan said. “If they graduate, they can parlay that experience into a future career.”
AMP does not compete with school marching bands or other established area programs like Junior Appalachian Musicians, Ryan said. AMP can accommodate students in JAMS or marching band.
AMP students will perform in three concerts in September, October and early December this year, Ryan said, and the program continues into spring 2022. He said he hopes to get additional grant support to continue the project.
“We invest in the students so they can invest their time and effort in learning,” Ryan said.
For more information on the Appalachian Music Project and for an application, visit online: https://www.uvawise.edu/academics/departments/visual-performing-arts/amp.