WISE — Michael “O.D.” O’Donnell is celebrating the release of his fourth and latest book, “Joseph Charles Smiddy: Papa Joe,” at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
According to O’Donnell, the book’s purpose is to “inform the reader about the life and impact of Mr. Joseph Charles Smiddy,” who served as the College’s first chancellor.
About the book
“This book is a combination biography, testimonial and love letter to my patron, boss and friend,” said O’Donnell, now the longest-serving employee of UVA Wise in its history and an associate professor emeritus of French. “Mr. Smiddy hired me more than a half-century ago.”
O’Donnell said that, while much has been written about Smiddy, this newest work uses others’ ideas of how Smiddy impacted their world. O’Donnell begins with his own story.
“When I think back 50-plus years ago and try to remember my first impression of the man who was my boss, and later became my mentor, colleague, surrogate father and, finally, friend, the word that comes to mind is ‘integrity,’” O’Donnell said.
Proceeds to be donated
Proceeds from the book, which can be purchased at the college’s bookstore, will be donated to the “O.D.”/Michael E. O’Donnell Scholarship, which in turn helps students attending UVA Wise.