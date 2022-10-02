WISE — Many college students will say their classes are terrifying, but that is what attracts Ben Mays’ students to his haunted house class.

Mays, chairman of UVA Wise’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts, has had almost a decade of experience supporting community groups’ haunted houses and turning that into an opportunity for students to engage with the surrounding community. Most of those events have used the Wise County Fairgrounds exhibit building, and 2022’s Forbidden Fairgrounds — Toxic Terror is possible because of the fairgrounds’ support.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video