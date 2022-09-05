Miss Tri-Pride Sya Cox O’Hara , center, with UVA Wise interns Peter Valadez and Brittany Horton. O'Hara will emcee the Pride Week Drag Show Sept. 7 as part of UVA Wise's fourth annual Pride Week observation.
WISE — UVA Wise celebrates its fourth annual Pride Week starting Monday with several on-campus activities to raise community LGBTQIA+ awareness.
Besides tie-dyed T-shirts, panel discussions and events focusing on civil rights, the college Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host a Pride Week Drag Show on Wednesday as part of the week’s focus.
“Pride Week is an annual staple in our DEI programming,” UVA Wise Associate Director of Compliance Molly Land said. “This week allows us to celebrate, educate, remember and identify resources and allies for our LGBTQIA+ students, faculty and staff. We are excited to continue traditions from our past Pride Weeks and add a few new events for 2022.”
LGBTQIA+ people are four times more likely to experience violence in their life, with 50% of transgender people being sexually assaulted at least once in their life, said UVA Wise Associate Vice Chancellor for DEI and Title IX Coordinator Tabitha Smith.
“With national sexual violence statistics supporting these facts, it’s on us as a campus community to promote understanding and respect. It’s not enough to just show basic human kindness, but we must go beyond that and be ‘Cavalier Kind’ so all can safety learn,” said Smith.
Wednesday’s show, at the Black Box Theater in the college’s Gilliam Center for the Arts, starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Miss Tri-Pride Sya Cox O’Hara will host the event, which will feature Anna Tomical, Austin Rayne and Vandeja Voo. A question and answer panel will immediately follow the show.
O’Hara is returning from last year’s Pride Week, during which she held a workshop on drag makeup.
“It was absolutely awesome. She taught us how to do drag makeup and people asked questions about what songs she uses on stage,” said UVA Wise senior and DEI intern Brittany Horton.
“It was fun. I hope people will come out, keep an open mind and enjoy the show.”
Horton, an openly bisexual psychology major, said she first decided to keep her sexuality private because of safety concerns after her first visit to the campus.
“The campus wasn’t as diverse when I first came here, and there were not as many resources for people who were anything other than white and straight,” said Horton, who serves as an SGA senator-at-large. “When other students heard I was bisexual, they had no clue what that meant. A lot of them had never met someone openly bisexual, and they would ask me all kinds of questions. I came to learn that people are willing to listen, and that is a beautiful thing.
“Being open and seen gives people the room to see that it is OK to be who they are and that they have community on campus who will listen to them and that they matter,” Horton added.