UVA Wise Pride Week Sept. 5-9

Miss Tri-Pride Sya Cox O’Hara , center, with UVA Wise interns Peter Valadez and Brittany Horton. O'Hara will emcee the Pride Week Drag Show Sept. 7 as part of UVA Wise's fourth annual Pride Week observation.

 Contributed - UVA Wise

WISE — UVA Wise celebrates its fourth annual Pride Week starting Monday with several on-campus activities to raise community LGBTQIA+ awareness.

Besides tie-dyed T-shirts, panel discussions and events focusing on civil rights, the college Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host a Pride Week Drag Show on Wednesday as part of the week’s focus.

Online: www.uvawise.edu/news/2022/08/uva-wise-host-fourth-annual-pride-week-september