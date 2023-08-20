WISE — With a decade record for its latest incoming class, UVA Wise officials say they are optimistic about college enrollment for the 2023-24 academic year.
College Chancellor Donna Henry and Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Jeff Baylor said Thursday that 503 incoming students for the fall semester represents a 30% increase in incoming full-time freshmen compared to the fall 2022 semester.
Of this year’s incoming class — welcomed Tuesday during the college’s fall convocation, 322 are first-time college freshmen, 72 are students under the University of Virginia’s deferred acceptance program and 109 are transfer students from community colleges and other institutions.
UVA Wise saw a smaller increase in fall 2022, with an incoming freshman/transfer class of 401 compared to 399 students in fall 2021. Henry credited this year’s growing percentage rise to higher education in general, getting past the COVID epidemic and more students returning to college.
While annualized enrollment and student retention numbers for the new academic year will not be finalized until March 2024, Henry and Baylor agreed they are optimistic about freshmen/transfer retention being near last year’s 75% retention rate for first-time freshmen and 79% retention for transfer students.
The UVA deferred program allows students to take courses at UVA Wise until final acceptance to the Charlottesville campus. Henry said last year’s retention out of 67 program students was five students as the remainder moved to the university. Henry said she expects a similar trend among this fall’s group.
With a relatively large group of UVA deferred students going on the university, Henry said that shift is not counted against the college’s overall retention rates.
“We’ve found that (UVA deferred students) bring a diversity to the campus,” Baylor said. “Also, they help get the word out about the college, and that helps recruiting as well.
Baylor said other segments of the incoming class are showing specific trend increases. UVA Wise has been authorized by the General Assembly to enroll students from several Appalachian Regional Commission states in the past five years at in-state tuition and fee rates along with a flat $500 fee.
The college’s share of ARC enrollees has rise to about 18% of total incoming students, Baylor said.
For the first time, UVA Wise did not consider SAT test scores when accepting freshmen this year, Baylor said.
“We look primarily at students high school coursework and GPA,” said Baylor. “Also, this year, we did not charge an application fee for enrollment.”
Henry said this year’s incoming students appear to be primarily dormitory residents.
The college is also seeing its first group of about 25 students into the college’s graduate teaching program. Henry said the program is tailored for students who already have education degrees as well as students in other fields seeking to get teaching certification.
Enrollment in the college’s Center for Teaching Excellence, which primarily serves degreed teachers updating their certification, has risen 14% this fall, from 359 in fall 2022 to 409.
The college’s education department has also debuted its early childhood certification program as part of the bachelor’s degree path, Henry said. Plans to commence the college’s standalone masters’ program in nursing have been delayed approximately a year, she added, although the joint college/UVA program continues.
