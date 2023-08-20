UVA Wise sees record-sized incoming class

UVA Wise officials welcomed more than 500 freshman and transfer students Aug. 15 as the fall 2023 semester began.

 contributed - UVA Wise

WISE — With a decade record for its latest incoming class, UVA Wise officials say they are optimistic about college enrollment for the 2023-24 academic year.

College Chancellor Donna Henry and Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Jeff Baylor said Thursday that 503 incoming students for the fall semester represents a 30% increase in incoming full-time freshmen compared to the fall 2022 semester.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you