WISE — Virginia’s draft budget is not a done deal yet, but officials at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise say a $12 million allocation in it can help expand academic programs and address enrollment.
UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry says the General Assembly approved $12 million will help cover two undergraduate programs — applied data analytics and hospitality and tourism management — with requirements for faculty and staff, equipment, classroom setups and lab space.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday gave no indication of a timeline for his review and approval of the budget, which could include line-item vetoes or amendments from Youngkin. Under state law, a budget is supposed to be passed and signed by the July 1 start of the fiscal year.
The $12 million is part of the college’s draft $72.3 million budget — an overall $16 million increase from the 2021-22 budget. Henry credited the Southwest Virginia state legislative delegation with supporting the allocation.
Henry said the allocation, if approved, also would help cover establishment of a child care center serving the region, along with an early childhood development certification added to the college’s teacher education program.
Five-percent salary increases in each of the next two fiscal years and a one-time $1,000 bonus in December are also in the budget, along with money to support two projected graduate programs in nursing and education.
The two programs would address career tracks in Southwest Virginia, Henry said, with the data analytics supporting health care planning, economic forecasting and business analysis. The hospitality and tourism program — with specialties in eco- and agritourism — can support the region’s tourism industry, she added, especially with the July opening of the Bristol Casino and the follow-on full Hard Rock Casino and hotel operation within the next two years.
Enrollment growth and retention efforts would also benefit from the $12 million package, Henry said. Those efforts would increase recruiting staff, marketing and professional development and experiential learning programs linked to majors and career interests.
The college has seen enrollment drops since the 2017-18 academic year — the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to UVA Wise data. Full-time, on-campus student enrollment — 1,135 in the ’17-’18 academic year — dropped to 1,033 in 2019-20 but rose to 1,061 in 2020-21.
Complete enrollment numbers for the 2021-22 year were not available on Tuesday.
The college’s Center for Teaching Excellence program saw an increase in headcount enrollment during the first two years of the pandemic, rising from 2017-18’s 790 students to 894 in the following year and staying at 867 students in 2019-20.
“We’re excited about this investment and its ability to support our entire ecosystem,” said Henry.