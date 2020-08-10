WISE — The Nature Conservancy and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise are developing what could become a seed-money source for environmentally based businesses in Southwest Virginia.
UVA Wise Economic Development Vice Chancellor Shannon Blevins and the Conservancy’s Clinch Valley Program Director Brad Kreps both say the planned two-year pilot grant program can help entrepreneurs, communities and non-profit groups get matching funds to help leverage other public grant and loan sources.
Blevins said the college and the Conservancy are working out details on how to solicit proposal applications and evaluate and rank those applications. She said the goal for starting applications is early 2021.
“(The Nature Conservancy) has been a strategic partner with the college since the Clinch River Initiative in 2010 and helping secure a state designation for the Clinch River State Park,” Blevins said.
Kreps said the program will draw its funds from the Conservancy’s Cumberland Forest Project, a 250,000-acre holding across Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Cumberland Forest Project earns royalties from mineral rights owners and lessees in that area, he said, and those royalties will fund the pilot program.
The program will serve applicants in the geographic areas of the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau planning districts, Blevins said, which includes Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton. Much of the Cumberland Forest Project lies in Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan and Russell counties.
While detailed criteria for the pilot program criteria are still being worked out by UVA Wise (the managing partner), Kreps said the primary focus will be on projects that cover a “three-legged stool” of local impact.
“We want to look at a project’s economic potential for creating local jobs and spending,” Kreps said, “and its degree of compatibility with the environment. We also want to look at a project’s other community benefits as well.”
“There are a variety of different funding programs out there, and we’re trying to find our program’s niche,” Kreps said. “We hope that money could help with matches for other public grant programs.”
Blevins and Kreps each said the program will start on a two-year period of applications and funding awards. If the criteria, selection committee and initial round of funding go well, they said, more application cycles could follow.