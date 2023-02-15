UVA Wise investigating equipment theft Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISE – UVA Wise campus police are investigating a theft of tools and garden equipment.Campus Police Chief Beau Boggs said the theft apparently happened Monday night or early Tuesday morning at the campus Physical Plant building above the main campus.Boggs said the suspect or suspects got into a fenced area behind the building and took some weed trimmers before breaking into a college work van and taking tools and other equipment.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Campus police at (276) 328-0190 or Wise County central dispatch at (276) 328-3566. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags University Police Crime Law Criminal Law LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR