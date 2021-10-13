WISE — Two years and two months ago, UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry was helping pass out about 1,400 brand new iPads to students and staff at the college’s fall convocation.
On Wednesday, after a pandemic and a four-year technology plan that got compressed into two years, Henry and college officials got recognition from Apple Inc. as a Distinguished School for making the devices an integral part of student learning and faculty teaching methods.
Apple executives Anne VanMiddlesworth, Bob Whicker and Jack Burns joined students and administrators for the official announcement of the honor. UVA Wise now is one of more than 30 U.S. colleges and universities with the Distinguished School designation, which means the college has demonstrated innovation and significant progress using iPads and associated technology for education.
The first allocation of free iPads was part of the college’s innovate2eleVAte technology initiative. Henry said studies had shown that about half the students starting at UVA Wise did not have access to reliable internet before coming to campus.
“We had no idea a global pandemic was looming when we distributed iPads to a fanfare of excitement,” said Henry. “When we shut down in-person classes seven months later, the pandemic forced us to be distant and virtual and this iPad initiative was our lifeline.”
Within three weeks of the state order in early 2020 shutting down in-person classes in all state colleges and universities, almost all of UVA Wise’s academic departments were resuming classes using iPads and Zoom conferencing software.
Henry said faculty had begun a trial program months before the 2019-20 academic year to become familiar with iPads and available software and free downloadable textbooks. That workup helped the college finish the year and get ready for the following year’s continuing pandemic challenge.
“The impact was immediate; the possibilities were endless,” said Henry. “Not only were classrooms transformed with Apple TVs so that all iPads could project to TV monitors. I truly believe our entire campus was transformed.”
Henry said students and faculty are using iPads for music, data analysis, art, robotics, textbooks, language studies and a range of academic applications.
Psychology professor Alex Reynolds, one of a team of faculty and staff who worked on the pilot program before the fall 2019 iPad distribution, said she expected to see students use the technology in unexpected ways.
“Let me just say that our faculty, staff and students have absolutely surpassed all of my expectations, which were quite high, over the past two years,” said Reynolds. She cited one example where the pandemic did not allow traditional anatomy classes, during which students would examine lab samples, including brains. A three-dimensional anatomy app allowed students to examine the brain’s structure and perform virtual dissection.
“I was here two years ago when the first iPads were handed out,” VanMiddlesworth said. “Not every place has magic, and I’m going to say to you all, this place is magic. This team — the leadership team, the academic team, the IT team, the student team, the athletic team, the staff team — came together to create something really special at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.”
“This has been a crazy two years,” VanMiddlesworth added. “Because of you, it worked.”
“When we looked at out four-year plan for the Apple Distinguished School application, we found that we’d actually completed everything in the plan in two years,” Henry said of the pandemic’s effect on the innovate2eleVAte program.
Scott Bevins, the college’s chief information officer and provost for information services, credited college IT staff and Apple support personnel with making a smooth transition to a campus-wide iPad environment.
“The students have been great to work with and the IT staff has enjoyed it,” Bevins said.
Naya Davis, a senior physical education major, said the iPad has been integral to her academic work and campus jobs as a sports videographer and freshman Expedition program leader.
“My computer died on me just as the (2019) school year was starting,” said Davis, “and the next day they gave us iPads to get to know and learn about them for a week. I loved it and I haven’t bought a computer since. I use it almost all day, every day.”
Senior art major McKenzie Dykstra got to work on her iPad when she was asked to work on an iPad user guide for students and staff. While she was used to going through several logins and document downloads for graphics projects before she got her college iPad, Dykstra said that process became turning on her device and going to work on graphics and animations for the guide.
Incoming classes since 2019 now have the iPad cost included in their tuition and fees, Henry said, but the devices form a common educational platform for faculty and students.
“I was hopeful we would really embrace this and it might change the way we teach and the way our students learn,” said Henry, “and I think that’s happened. "The faculty and students now expect to use the iPads. The faculty know the students have this technology now so it’s easier for them to use it. I’m excited where we are and I’m excited to continue and see where it takes us.”