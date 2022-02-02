WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise explores the Southwest Virginia African American experience in the past, present and future as part of its Black History Month observation.
“There needs to always be a place for learning about Black history in our education and throughout our everyday lives,” said Tabitha Smith, associate vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion. “But it is important to dedicate a month to focus on all the endeavors and moments throughout our history that we have not yet had the opportunity to study.”
The lectures feature a wide variety of guest speakers, including local residents, community organizers and academics.
Black History Month Series events include:
• “Harlan Renaissance” on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Science Lecture Room (and via Zoom). Dr. William Turner will share insights from his new book, “The Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life in Appalachian Coal Towns,” which was published last fall. Turner is the fifth of 10 children. He was born in 1946 in the coal town of Lynch, Kentucky, in Harlan County where his grandfathers, father, uncles and older brother were coal miners. Notably, Turner’s father was born and raised in Coeburn and eventually moved to Lynch in 1938.
• “Go and Come Again: Segregation, Tolerance and Reflection” on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at Cantrell Hall (and via Zoom). Emory & Henry College visiting professor Jerry Jones, a Glade Spring native, will share his thoughts on growing up in Southwest Virginia during the era of segregation. Jones was bussed to an all-black high school in Bristol, from which he graduated in 1965.
• “Growing up Black in Southwest Virginia: A Panel Discussion” on Monday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. at Cantrell Hall (and via Zoom). Four local residents will share what life was like as Black Southwest Virginians living in a segregated society. The moderated discussion will touch on subjects such as schooling, churchgoing, Black businesses and the importance of family. Panelists include Rev. Sandra Jones, Frank Gravely, Alexis Carson and Kevin Carson.
• “Black Birth Disparities & Discrimination in Healthcare” on Monday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. at Cantrell Hall (and via Zoom).
Terran Young will speak about her experience as a community journalist and organizer. Young is currently a journalist for The Coalfield Progress and Vice President of the Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards. She is also chair of the Wise County and City of Norton Community Remembrance Project, which recognizes the impact of three lynchings in Wise County in the early 20th century and is part of a national project aimed at documenting and creating awareness about the history of lynching across the U.S.
• “Freedom Riders,” a live performance by the Mad River Theater Works ensemble and sponsored by Pro-Art, on Friday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Union High School Auditorium in Big Stone Gap. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, free for children and students. UVA Wise students receive cultural credit. The play is set in 1961, 15 years after the U. S. Supreme Court outlawed segregation when bus lines and cities throughout the south continued to enforce a rigid system separating black and white citizens. The freedom riders, both black and white Americans, decided to travel together on buses that crossed state lines, purposefully disregarding the segregation practices. The play demonstrates the importance of working together to affect change and specifically how nonviolent protest was used to combat the cruelties of segregation.
• “Towards a Structural Understanding of Anti-Black Racism” on Monday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. via Zoom.
A Rising Scholar Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Politics at the University of Virginia, Siddhant Issar will share his research and work, which explores Black and Indigenous political thought, modern and contemporary political theory, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the politics of race, class, and settler colonialism in the U.S.
The events are hosted by UVA Wise’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Department of History and Philosophy.