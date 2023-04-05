WISE – UVA Wise students and faculty may be using some of the language that Vincent Price uses when he was the villain Egghead in the 1960s television show “Batman.”
Political science professor Heather K. Evans coordinates the college’s Experiential Learning program, which encourages students to combine classroom learning with real-world work and volunteer experience.
On Saturday, April 8, that combination becomes the college’s first community Easter Egg Hunt.
“It’s already been an eggsperience for Eggsperiential Learning’s three interns,” Evans said Tuesday, laughing. “They’ve been working hard on helping organize the hunt, and we’ve got students from different departments and groups helping Saturday.”
The college’s arts department has photography students ready to take pictures of kids with the college’s Easter Bunny and college mascot Smiddy, said Evans, while theater students will preview an act of an upcoming play to entertain kids and parents.
Other students have been coordinating with businesses and community organizations for support and sponsored events Saturday, Evans said, and the college’s Living Learning service community of students will be prepared to cater deviled eggs or make egg salad when they make hardboiled eggs for kids to decorate.
Other students will be filling 4,000 plastic eggs with treats for the egg hunt.
“It’s building a relationship with community partners like WAXM-FM, Rural King and the town of Wise as students help organize events,” said Evans. “We took students to meet with the Wise Business Association to learn how they can become part of the community, and it’s planted a seed in our students that has affected how they see the surrounding community.”
“For a lot of people, they don’t realize that the college is here for them and the community,” said Evans. “We want to change that.”
Saturday’s Egg Hunt is open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. at the campus Lawn on the Lake. Free treats and snacks will be available, and student organizations will be painting eggs as well as providing face painting. Games including yard bowling, musical chairs and Rural King’s Straw Scramble will be among the activities, and Wise town businesses are sponsoring an Easter basket giveaway.