WISE — Students applying for admission to UVA Wise will see three major changes to the application process.
College Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Jeffrey Baylor on Monday announced that:
• The college’s $25 application fee to submit and application has been eliminated.
• All applications can be done online.
• Application criteria have been cut from three to one requirement.
“We want to make sure we are providing access and affordability to all students, not just in Southwest Virginia or the Appalachian region, but across the commonwealth and beyond,” Baylor said. “These new policies are aimed at encouraging students to apply and to remove other concerns that may deter or delay their application. We have eliminated as many barriers as possible to help them do just that.”
Baylor said the application changes are not just aimed at first generation Southwest Virginia students — part of the college’s original target group since its 1954 founding — but at students across Virginia and outside the state.
With elimination of the application fee, students now can file their application online at uvawise.edu/apply.
Before Monday, prospective UVA Wise applicants had to meet a combination of requirements: high school class standing, grade point average and ACT or SAT test scores. The new acceptance requirements for students are one of the following:
• Being in the top 50% of their class with at least a 2.0 grade point average, or
• Having a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, or
• Scoring a 17 on the ACT or a 900 on the SAT with at least a 2.0 grade point average.
Baylor said the new admission guidelines also help eliminate other costs for applying since the ACT test without an essay costs $60 and the SAT costs $55 to take.
“This eradicates monetary barriers and simplifies the admissions process to help serve all students, especially those first-generation students, who have additional hurdles to a college degree,” said Baylor. “No barrier is too small to clear because we want them to experience a transformational education that leads them to a successful job and lifelong success.”
Baylor said the new admission process means students can receive an acceptance decision as soon as 48 hours after the college receives their application and high school transcript.
Monday’s admission announcement follows two other UVA Wise admissions initiatives within the past three years. The Within Reach program, started in 2019, covers tuition and fees for students from in-state families with incomes of $40,000 or less.
In 2018, UVA Wise gained authorization to offer reduced tuition rates for students from much of the Appalachian Regional Commission’s territory ranging from New York to Mississippi.
“We strive to be the most student-centered and accessible college and university in our region,” said Baylor, “and I am certain changes like these support that mission.”
For more information, visit https://www.uvawise.edu/admissions/incoming-freshmen/admissions-requirements