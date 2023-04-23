WISE — Thursday was not quite like the Disney movie “Freaky Friday” for Dylan Galenski and Donna Henry, but it had its own wacky moments.

Galenski, a junior from Culpeper, Virginia, majoring in marketing information systems, became the latest student in a years-long tradition at UVA Wise to become Chancellor for a Day. Meanwhile, Henry — whose 24-hour day job is the college’s chancellor — spent a day living the life of a student.

