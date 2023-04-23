WISE — Thursday was not quite like the Disney movie “Freaky Friday” for Dylan Galenski and Donna Henry, but it had its own wacky moments.
Galenski, a junior from Culpeper, Virginia, majoring in marketing information systems, became the latest student in a years-long tradition at UVA Wise to become Chancellor for a Day. Meanwhile, Henry — whose 24-hour day job is the college’s chancellor — spent a day living the life of a student.
“We met at the Twinleaf Society clock at 9 a.m., shook hands, and I was chancellor,” Galenski said as he test-drove Henry’s desk.
Getting to the day-long oversight of the college involved some creativity, Galenski said. As in past events, the switch is just the frosting on top of a competition by campus Greek organizations, clubs and other groups to conduct food drives and similar service projects. The most successful group’s nominee then takes over the big chair at the Bowers-Sturgill Hall administration building.
Galenski did not quite have a formal campus organization.
“I applied to compete as part of UVA Wise’s Student Section, or the Hecklers,” said Galenski. “We’re kind of like the pep band, but without instruments, and we’re up in the stands and bleachers making all the noise. We’re not even a formal group.”
When asked what sort of noise-making instrument he used, Galenski grinned and said, “My mouth.”
With the competition’s project being donations of items for the college’s Smiddy’s Cupboard food pantry, Galenski began canvassing his neighbors in Wise for donations. While folks were willing to donate, he mentioned to his mother, Krista, what he was doing.
By the magic of e-commerce — Amazon and Venmo — Galenski got five large shipments to his door and donations to buy more food, thanks to social media postings by his mother.
“Even if I hadn’t won,” Galenski added, “it was a food drive and I’m grateful that if a student needs help, I was in a position to help them.”
Having won the honor of the college’s top administrative post, Galenski realized how little he knew about the job.
“I never met the chancellor before today,” Galenski said. “There’d been a lot of questions from my friends about what I was going to do, and a lot of them said it sounded like Chancellor Henry got the better part of the deal.”
Meetings were the order of Galenski’s day — meetings with the Advancement Department, the director of the college’s Oxbow Center, lunch with the college’s administrative staff, a couple of coffee breaks and more meetings with the Institutional Effectiveness, Marketing and Alumni Engagement departments.
“I learned more about the college in the first half of the day than I knew as a student,” Galenski said.
Asked if he took any decisive action Thursday, Galenski’s temporary executive assistant, Dawn Jessee, laughed outside the door and said, “He ordered his own parking space.”
Henry, on the other hand, had a less-involved schedule: a morning marketing class, a gym workout, lunch at the campus Chik-fil-A, ping pong and an introduction to human computing systems class.
“It’s fun remembering what it’s like to be a student,” Henry said as she and Galenski played a round of ping pong before her last class.
“By the way,” Henry said to her counterpart for a day. “You’ve got a marketing exam next week.”