WISE — A proposed budget amendment by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin may not mean more money for The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but it may help the college’s move into graduate degree programs.
Youngkin announced the amendment to House Bill 30 — the House of Delegates version of the state budget — which states, “… the escalation of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise … to offer master’s level degree programs is approved.”
The amendment states that any new UVA Wise program proposal is subject to review and approval by the State Council of Higher Education.
UVA Wise chancellor Donna P. Henry said on Thursday that the amendment will help the college with two graduate degree programs already submitted for SCHEV approval — a nursing program in cooperation with the University of Virginia and a proposal for a graduate teacher education program.
“This is our authority to move on developing graduate degree programs,” said Henry, “and it gives us the ability to start the process for new programs.”
While the graduate nursing degree program could start a group of students as soon as January 2023 with SCHEV’s approval, Henry said Youngkin’s amendment could help the college move to a standalone program.
“I understand we already have a waiting list for the nursing program,” Henry said, adding that renovations to the college’s Pippin-Wyllie Hall — the college’s original library building — for the program are on track for completion in 12 to 18 months. Supply chain issues facing contractors and construction projects nationwide resulted in that completion range, she said.
A graduate teacher education program proposal was sent to SCHEV in March, Henry added, and an approval decision could happen this year.
“This will give us the ability to compete with Old Dominion University,” Henry said of the Norfolk-based state university’s offering of undergraduate and graduate programs through community colleges in the region and through the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.
Henry said UVA Wise’s physical presence in the region, combined with its ability to offer online courses, can help it meet regional demand for some graduate programs in the future. College officials have heard from local businesses a demand for a graduate business management program.
“If a new degree program fits the region’s needs and the demand is there, we can consider it,” said Henry.