UVA Wise Women's History Month programs - Jennifer Pharr Davis

Record-setting Appalachian Trail hiker Jennifer Pharr Davis will be among presenters during UVA Wise’s Women’s History Month event series.

 Contributed

WISE — A woman who traversed the Appalachian Trail in record time will host a guided hike and inspirational talk as part of this year’s Women History Month series sponsored by the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in late March.

Jennifer Pharr Davis hiked 47 miles per day, every day, for 46 days in 2011 when she set what was then the fastest thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail for anyone. Pharr Davis will headline the month-long series which features trailblazers from Appalachian history, sports and international studies.

