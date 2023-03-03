WISE — A woman who traversed the Appalachian Trail in record time will host a guided hike and inspirational talk as part of this year’s Women History Month series sponsored by the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in late March.
Jennifer Pharr Davis hiked 47 miles per day, every day, for 46 days in 2011 when she set what was then the fastest thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail for anyone. Pharr Davis will headline the month-long series which features trailblazers from Appalachian history, sports and international studies.
Each March, the College’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion celebrates Women’s History Month by organizing programming to promote the role of women in the past and present.
UVA Wise Assistant Professor of Information Systems Karen Carter who helped to organize the events, says the importance of the series is best surmised by the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
All of the panels, speakers and events are open to the public and will be broadcast on Zoom. For more information, visit uvawise.edu/events.
Women’s History Month Events:
• “A Women’s History of Appalachia,” on Wednesday, March 8, at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Associate Professor of History and Endowed Chair at West Virginia University Jessica Wilkerson will share the subject of her new book project, “A Women’s History of Appalachia.” Wilkerson will discuss how, In the 1960’s and 70’s, Appalachian women were leading the charge on a number of fronts: labor rights for coal miners, welfare access, reproductive health access, the Federal War on Poverty and civil rights.
• “From Obstacle to Opportunity: Women’s Sports Panel,” on Wednesday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at Cantrell Hall and on Zoom. UVA Wise student and lacrosse player Kameryn Darrington hosts a panel featuring unique accounts from women who have utilized their relationship with and dedication to sports to create community and opportunity. Other panelists include Marcia Mitchell, a former Brown University basketball player and UVA Director of TRiO Student Support Services and several UVA Wise student athletes.
• “Jennifer Pharr Davis: Appalachian Trailblazer,” a two-day series featuring an outdoor hiking adventure and inspirational lecture. On Sunday, March 26, join Pharr Davis along with Explore Norton, on a guided hike starting at 4 p.m. at The Norton Reservoir trailhead through Flag Rock Recreation Area trails. Following the hike, there will be an informal reception and kickback at Norton’s Expo Center, located at 115 8th St SW, Norton.
• “A Woman’s Place is in the Record Books.” On Monday, March 27, at 1 p.m. at Cantrell Hall and on Zoom, Jennifer Pharr Davis will tell her story. Since her record-making Appalachian Trial hike, Pharr Davis has gone on to earn awards like National Geographic’s Adventurer of the Year (2012), Asheville’s WomanUp Entrepreneur of the Year (2019) and Men’s Journal’s 25 Most Adventurous Women of the Past 25 Years. Pharr Davis currently sits on President Biden’s Council for Sports, Fitness and Nutrition and has sold more than 70,000 copies of books she has authored.
• “Rashmi Sadana: The Moving City: Gender and Mobility on Delhi’s Metro,” on Wednesday, March 29, at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Sadana, Associate Professor of Anthropology at George Mason University, penned her new research book, “The Moving City: Scenes from the Delhi Metro and the Social Life of Infrastructure.” Sadana will discuss the ways that modern capital interests impact urban planning and the way these decisions impact gender and socioeconomics in India.
• “Latinx in Higher Education: Panel Hosted by Peter Valadez,” on Friday, March 31, at 1 p.m. on Zoom. In 2020, Inside Higher Ed posted that Latinx managers made up only 10 percent of American higher education management positions. Hear from UVA Wise Coordinator of Diversity Initiatives Karina Rufino, Associate Dean for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Catalina Piatt-Esguerra and University of Virginia Human Resources Partner for UVA Health and School of Medicine Maria Terry about their experiences to overcome adversity and create opportunities for themselves and others in higher education. This event is hosted by UVA Wise Lead Multicultural Center Intern Peter Valadez.