CO.STARTERS entrepreneur program - Caitie Cox

Caitie Cox used lessons from the UVA Wise/Opportunity SWVA program CO. STARTERS to develop a plan for a children’s bookshop.

 Contributed/UVA Wise

WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise is seeking its next set of aspiring Southwest Virginia business owners for 2023.

The college’s CO.STARTERS program — a partnership between UVA Wise and Opportunity SWVA — celebrated its inaugural group completing the CO.STARTERS core program, powered by the Hatch Business Accelerator.

