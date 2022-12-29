WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise is seeking its next set of aspiring Southwest Virginia business owners for 2023.
The college’s CO.STARTERS program — a partnership between UVA Wise and Opportunity SWVA — celebrated its inaugural group completing the CO.STARTERS core program, powered by the Hatch Business Accelerator.
The 10-week program equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the insights, relationships and tools needed to turn ideas into action and passions into sustainable and thriving endeavors. Participants learn about local funding opportunities and location incentive programs.
The program is open to anyone in Southwest Virginia ready to transform their idea into a thriving business, said Blake Salyer, UVA Wise’s Ecosystem & Innovation Manager.
Participants can be business owners wanting to pivot to a new opportunity or someone with an idea who has never started a business. The next cohort begins on Feb. 23. Application deadline is Jan. 26, and there is a $150 fee to cover materials. For more information, check out https://www.hatchaccelerator.com.
“What we’re liking so far about CO.STARTERS is the versatility of the program,” said Salyer. “Whether you have a lifestyle or Main Street business or a high-growth, scalable idea, it is a great place to start.”
Salyer said CO.STARTERS helps participating students build networks of business contacts and mentors to support during the start-up process and beyond.
CO.STARTER’s first eight-person cohort met from August to October, Salyer said, via online and in-person sessions at the college’s Oxbow Center in St. Paul. Participants included UVA Wise students, alumni, staff and local residents from Scott, Wise and Dickenson counties.
Salyer, founder of the e-commerce merchandise brand Winze Co., and Scott Lawson, owner of Legacy Creations LLC, served as co-facilitators leading the CO.STARTERS cohort and sharing their own hands-on knowledge.
Several guest entrepreneur speakers shared their own experiences including Andrea Hicks, owner of Coffee Station, along with UVA Wise graduates Kara Spurlock, owner of Heart + Soul Boutique, Jahmal Potter, owner of JGreat Entertainment; Zak Sturgill, owner of LazaModz; Madison Savarese, co-founder of JRZY; and Matt Dotson, an attorney at Mullins, Harris, Jessee and Dotson.
Gate City resident Caitie Cox also moved back home to create a business and invest in her local community. Out of her passion for books, she created Maple Tree Bookshop, which is primarily aimed at getting children interested in reading. She did her first pop-up shop selling high-quality used books in June and is working on renting a brick-and-mortar storefront.
At the same time she started CO.STARTERS, Cox’s plans for a storefront property fell through. She said learning how to pivot with advice from program members encouraged her to launch her website, mapletreebookshop.com. She is now getting online sales with plans to open a physical shop.
“I had no experience running a business,” said Cox. “I got out of the program what I had hoped and a little more. I feel l learned what I needed to help me run and build the business better.”
UVA Wise Director of Economic Development and GO Virginia Region 1 Kalen Hunter, who was also a participant in the program, said communities thrive when downtowns are filled with unique businesses, defining the experience for visitors and community members.
“The program is regionally important because it provides a community for like-minded entrepreneurially spirited individuals,” Hunter said. “It also provides an opportunity for communities to tap into the entrepreneurial potential in their region, enhance their communities, create jobs, diversify economies and create a great quality of life for all.”