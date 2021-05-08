By MIKE STILL
WISE — Clear skies and cool temperatures marked UVA Wise’s return to in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday.
The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the college for more than a year was a theme in speeches during the ceremony, where 228 graduates joined more than 11,500 alumni from the college’s 67-year history.
The ceremony — the school’s first in-person commencement since 2019 — saw graduates, family and guests spaced across much of the Carl Smith Stadium football field and stands as Chancellor Donna P. Henry and UVA President James E. Ryan pointed to the challenges of learning during the pandemic.
“A year ago, every one of us were uncertain that public health conditions would allow us to be here today,” Henry told the mask-wearing graduates and guests. “In the last year and a half, you’ve been tested and challenged in ways never seen or fathomed. I know it has not been easy, and I applaud you for your determination, your resilience and your loyalty to one another and our community.”
“It’s no small feat to make it to graduation in the best of times,” said Ryan, “and you should take incredible pride in this moment.”
Ryan said he has been asked what lessons he has learned during the pandemic.
“What I tell people is that I’ve learned it’s a lot more fun to be president when there isn’t a pandemic,” Ryan said adding that the graduates need to ask what they have learned about themselves and their roles in the community and world while facing the outbreak’s challenges.
“These lessons are the ones I think you’ll carry with you and return to whenever you face headwinds along your journey,” he said. “The real lesson that I’ve learned this year is that it’s our students that fill me with hope and whose light shines brighter than even the darkest night, and for that I thank all of you.”
Alan Levine, CEO of Ballad Health, delivered the commencement address.
Levine pointed to three examples of adversity faced by people: the family of slain New York City police officer Rafael Ramos, starting a foundation in his name to serve their community; UVA Wise’s first African American student, Miriam Morris Fuller, who enrolled in 1960 at the height of educational segregation in Virginia; and Ballad Health nurse Jack Corbett, who brought special meals to a COVID-19 patient and arranged for her to be able to watch a sunrise to give her hope.
Quoting a 1954 speech by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on what makes America great, Levine said, “America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will no longer be great.
“The best legacy we can leave to young people,” said Levine, “is that we make the most of the liberty that’s been bestowed upon us. We do that when we have a servant’s heart, when we build positive relationships, and when we give joyfully.”