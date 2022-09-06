WISE — Army Capt. Juan Colon has plans for his latest command.
Colon, the new Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program commander at UVA Wise, assumed his duties just over three weeks ago, and cadets have begun the fall semester with the normal routine of route marches, field exercises and academic work.
Arriving from Fort Jackson, South Carolina, after more than two years as a basic training company commander and staff officer, Colon said he has been impressed with the college’s program.
“Everyone did a good job getting the program to where it’s been since it started,” Colon said Friday as cadets passed through the program’s new campus home at Cantrell Hall. “It’s constantly growing, and the leadership is strong.”
With 38 cadets in the program, seven recently formalized their contract with the Army to complete the ROTC program and achieve Army Reserve commissions. That entails not only successful completion of the military science coursework but maintaining a sufficient grade-point average and earning their bachelor’s degree.
“My goal is to reach 60 to 70 cadets in the program,” said Colon. “If we can get to 100 cadets, anything is possible if you put 100% into it.”
Advertising the program will be key to recruiting new cadets, Colon said, and some of the best advertisement is having the public see the corps doing what it does every day — marching, field problems, and various community activities.
“Every time we’re out on a run, people stop and look,” Colon said. “We’re out there in formation, in uniform and carrying our guidon. We want to make those marches and everything we do an event.”
One of those activities — the corps’ annual 9/11 flag replacement at Flag Rock in Norton — has given the UVA Wise program a way to contribute to and work with the community, Colon said.
“We want police, firefighters and the public to walk with us during that event,” said Colon.
The college cadets will join with area National Guard troops and cadets from East Tennessee State University’s ROTC unit on Sept. 11 to climb onto Flag Rock, retire the colors, raise a new U.S. flag and conduct a ceremony on the Flag Rock overlook.
“Cadets are planning and executing that event and they are getting experience in planning and organizing,” Colon added. “The cadets have their own corps commander, executive officer and leadership staff.”
Colon said moving to Wise County has been like returning to his Puerto Rico home with the mountains and climate.
“Of all my (permanent changes of station), this has been the best,” said Colon. “My wife loves the area and my kids love the schools here.”
The hills and terrain on the surrounding campus, along with it being a relatively small area compared to larger universities, gives cadets plenty of training opportunities in a compact space, Colon added.
While public exposure has its role in boosting the ROTC program, Colon said its primary role is to develop leadership skills in future Army officers. He credited his own family’s military careers — his father and four brothers having served in the Army and Air Force — with steering him toward a career first as an enlisted soldier and then earning his commission.
“I like to train soldiers by sharing knowledge,” Colon. “A good leader will listen to his enlisted soldiers and non-commissioned officers, and this is the opportunity where you develop your leadership skills. Earning the trust of your soldiers is key, and the moment you see your soldiers as numbers is not good.”
The UVA Wise ROTC program is an extension of ETSU’s program, Colon said, and falls under the ROTC’s 7th Brigade. That also includes programs at Milligan and King universities and Emory & Henry College.
“I want this unit to provide the highest number of commissionings among the schools,” Colon added.
Information: 9/11 Flag Replacement Ceremony, Sunday, Sept. 11:
• Cadets assemble at J.I. Burton High School parking lot at 6 a.m., depart to Legion Park at 6:30 a.m.
• Cadets start march to Flag Rock Recreation Area at 6:45 a.m., arrive at 8:30 a.m.
• Ceremony starts at 9 a.m.