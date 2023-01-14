WISE – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Virginia Tech are getting into streaming with a National Science Foundation grant to study water quality in Southwest Virginia.

The grant brings together researchers at Virginia Tech’s Global Change Center and UVA Wise’s Department of Natural Sciences to examine rising salinity in the region’s streams from sewage, construction, mining and other causes.

