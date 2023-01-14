WISE – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Virginia Tech are getting into streaming with a National Science Foundation grant to study water quality in Southwest Virginia.
The grant brings together researchers at Virginia Tech’s Global Change Center and UVA Wise’s Department of Natural Sciences to examine rising salinity in the region’s streams from sewage, construction, mining and other causes.
Terri Brown, UVA Wise assistant professor of environmental geology, said the partnership will help understand more about stream salinization and restoring vulnerable headwaters ecosystems. The college’s environment science students will also gain new field research opportunities, she added.
The two-year research partnership - called “Salty C” - aims to gain a better understanding of salinity’s impacts on stream ecosystems by examining how matter and energy interact with biologic and geologic components and varying salinity in stream ecosystems.
The Appalachian Mountains are home to some of the most biodiverse ecosystems in the world. The mountain range feeds thousands of springs and headwater streams providing habitats to native communities of mussels, snails, fish, aquatic insects and microorganisms.
Most freshwater species have very low tolerance to elevated salinity ratios in streams, so high levels of stream salinity have consequences on the functioning of these ecosystems.
“The Salty C study utilizes an innovative, integrated approach to assess stressed streams that may drive better management and control of freshwater salinization, which benefits everyone who enjoys nature, aquatic sports and ultimately, our shared sources of drinking water,” Brown said.
Globally, only 2.5% of water is fresh, and that freshwater is rapidly becoming a critically threatened resource, Brown noted. Human activities have caused freshwaters to become increasingly salty over the past century. In Appalachia, crushed and ground rock from construction and blasting dissolve into stream and wetlands runoff. Road and airport de-icing salts, municipal wastewater and agricultural fertilizers also raise freshwater streams’ salinity and help cause declines in biodiversity and nutrient cycling through the freshwater food web.
NSF requires scientists to demonstrate active engagement and outreach in local communities said Brown, and that led Virginia Tech entomology professor Sally Entrekin to invite her to help develop community engagement aspects for the partnership.
Public engagement efforts will include a K-12 teacher training workshop on aquatic ecosystems, three UVA Wise undergraduate summer research fellowships and UVA Wise’s own student research to characterize interactions between groundwater, surface water and plants in the study streams.
UVA Wise will receive just over $71,000 to fund related student research, stipends and the 2024 K-12 teacher workshop.