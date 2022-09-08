WISE — The town of Wise and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have been neighbors since 1954, and building a relationship between the two has been a work in progress.
Officials from the college and town say that relationship has been on the upswing in the past decade as both entities have increased their mutual bonds through joint committees and new leadership on both sides.
Wise Town Manager Laura Roberts, college Chancellor Donna Henry, Provost Trisha Folds-Bennett, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gail Zimmerman and Assistant Director for Student Recreation Mikaela Logan spoke on the college-town relationship Wednesday. All agreed that the two entities have developed stronger connections in recent years when it comes to Wise being a welcoming place for students and faculty and the college welcoming the public as part of the community.
“Laura has been a catalyst,” Henry said of Roberts’ work while a town planner and staffer and after her rise to the town manager position in recent months. Henry also credited town community coordinator Natasha Proulex with helping include the college community in downtown activities and welcoming students and faculty.
“The Wise Business Association also helped set the tone,” said Folds-Bennett, who added that the town has included college representatives in planning for infrastructure as well as official committees.
“They brought me into the town zoning committee,” Folds-Bennett said. “Mayor Teresa Adkins came to meet with me and said, ‘We are a college town.’ ”
Roberts said the roots of the current cooperation between college and town go back to 2007, when Wise began a strategic planning process and helped organize four joint college-town committees to look at areas of cooperation and development of a strong town main street community.
Small things like painting the college’s V logos on Wise’s Main Street led to posting college- related banners on light poles along the main thoroughfares, Roberts said. Professors Madelynn Shell and Christa Moore helped develop surveys and guides with their classes to help town officials identify what the public wanted to see to improve the town, she added, and college involvement in the planning process has helped identify needs for better pedestrian access between UVA Wise and downtown.
While Wise may have been less of a destination and more of a pass-through for students headed to other towns or the Tri-Cities for recreation or shopping in previous decades, Roberts said business growth has also helped make downtown a destination again.
“On Fridays, you see students in restaurants downtown,” said Roberts. “This year, on the college’s move-in day, parking downtown was packed, and you saw parents coming in and out of the Inn at Wise, eating at the restaurants. They see that Wise is a destination too. We can truly say we are a college town.”
Folds-Bennett said a developing college Vibrant Campus Community Committee is helping maintain links with the town and is helping students realize the range of activities on campus and the recreation opportunities in Wise County.
Zimmerman said the VCCC and a soon-to-be-filled Vibrant Campus Community coordinator position will also help the college deal with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on clubs and organizations.
“We’ve tried to convince students who basically stayed in their rooms during the pandemic to get involved in campus life,” said Zimmerman. While the college had about 45 clubs and organizations pre-pandemic, she said, there were about 20 returning organizations this year with applications for 10 new ones.
“It’s given us kind of a clean slate,” said Logan, whose job includes helping student organizations operate on campus and conducting recreational events and programs on and off-campus.
“Last year, it was difficult to restart many of those programs,” said Logan. “We had a lot of virtual events then, but this year it’s been a complete turnaround.”
Logan said Wise has helped with several downtown events at the Big Glades park and event space on Main Street, including a town bash earlier this year for the public and the college community and a planned homecoming event with performers. Outdoor recreation opportunities and events have taken advantage of sites in Wise and Wise County, she added, including a pool party at the Wise swimming pool.
Henry, Folds-Bennett and Roberts agreed that a pilot transportation program at the college about five years ago has helped link students with Wise and Norton. The MetGO transit service grew out of the college’s Cavalier Connection bus service by Mountain Empire Transit and has provided a way for students to go shopping or enjoy restaurants and local attractions.
Roberts said the town has gotten grants to look at ways to improve walking access between town and the college. The town, college, county and the county Industrial Development Authority are studying how to develop a three-mile trail system between the college and the town’s Veldon Dotson Park at the nearby Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park.
Town planning staff are also looking at a trail around the town reservoir that could connect with the proposed park trail, Roberts said. That would give the college community as well as town residents and visitors a pedestrian and greenbelt-style facility across most of the town.
“One of the biggest hurdles is communicating all the events and activities available to the public in town and at the college,” Roberts said, adding that the VCCC will help address that issue.
Henry and Roberts each said they see the town- college relationship as strong and becoming closer. Henry said the potential for development of the college’s hospitality and tourism major program can help students become a part of tourism development in Wise and the surrounding county.
“We want people to know they can attend many events on campus and that they are welcome,” Roberts said. “The bridges are there. They may have been rickety in the past, but they are much stronger now.”