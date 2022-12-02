WISE - Three UVA Wise alumni have turned their memories of living on campus into a first-of-its kind scholarship aimed to help students offset on-campus residential costs.
Marion “Moe” W. Smith ’73, John L. Sabo ’74 and Stephen D. Curran ’75 – all alumni of then-Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia – lived in Crockett Hall when it was a men-only dormitory that became co-ed before its overhaul into then a men’s dormitory that turned co-ed before becoming an administrative building.
Now the three each have donated $10,000 for initial endowment of the Crockett Hall Unity Scholarship Fund with a $100,000 endowment goal.
Once fully realized, according to college Vice Chancellor of Advancement & Alumni Engagement Valerie Lawson, the
fund will provide scholarships for students based on both academic merit and financial need. The scholarships will give preference to students who demonstrate leadership abilities and dedication to building a strong community.
The scholarship also will focus on students involved in clubs, organizations, sports, student government or community, Lawson added.
“This endowed scholarship will continue to grow over the years and the impact in 10 to 20 years will be transformational,” said Lawson. “It will help students pay for living-on-campus costs, including room and board fees.
“Staying on campus you learn a lot. It’s a great experience and we hope future students will share that as well,” Curran said.
“These three alumni established the scholarship to honor the incredible camaraderie, fellowship, sense of belonging and unity of its diverse residents that they and fellow members enjoyed,” Lawson said. “The legacy of Crockett Hall will live on in this endowed scholarship in perpetuity.”
Before it became a dormitory, Crockett Hall was Clinch Valley College’s first building when it was founded in 1954. It now houses the college’s Admissions, Financial Aid, Cashier, Registrar and Advising offices.
Lawson said the scholarship’s unity theme comes from how Crockett Hall brought together three men from different backgrounds - Appalachian Hungarian Cherokee, African American, and an international student from Germany - to become life-long friends and the College’s ability to do the same for so many other students like them.
Lawson said the idea for the scholarship followed the three donors’ visit to see the College’s new library.
“These guys know me better than my blood brothers, and we refer to each other as brothers,” Smith said. “We decided to take this experience we had together, growing up and developing into the people we are, to establish the Crockett Hall Fund.”
Smith, a retired educator who began his career in Wise County, worked for several years in Richmond, Va., where he was honored as Teacher of the Year in 2000.
A retired math teacher, Curran is the voice of UVA Wise as the radio and streaming on-air announcer for the College’s football, softball and basketball games.
Sabo has taught French, English and physics, and serves as educator and coach. He is the winningest coach in Single A softball in Virginia with more than 600 wins.
To make gifts to UVA Wise, checks should be made payable to the UVA Wise Foundation and sent to UVA Wise Foundation, 1 College Avenue, Wise, VA 24293.