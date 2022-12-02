Crockett Hall Unity Scholarship Fund

UVA Wise Alumni, from left, Stephen D. Curran ’75, Marion “Moe” W. Smith ’73, and John L. Sabo ’74, recently created the Crockett Hall Unity Scholarship Fund.

WISE - Three UVA Wise alumni have turned their memories of living on campus into a first-of-its kind scholarship aimed to help students offset on-campus residential costs.

Marion “Moe” W. Smith ’73, John L. Sabo ’74 and Stephen D. Curran ’75 – all alumni of then-Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia – lived in Crockett Hall when it was a men-only dormitory that became co-ed before its overhaul into then a men’s dormitory that turned co-ed before becoming an administrative building.

