CHARLOTTESVILLE — A University of Virginia research project aims to help Southwest Virginia smokers not using available programs to kick the habit and avoid a major cause of cancer in the region.
Melissa Little, a researcher with the UVA School of Medicine’s Department of Public Health Sciences, is leading what will be a more that $5 million project starting in spring 2023 to work with 14 independent community pharmacies in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and West Virginia.
Little said rural Appalachia has some of the highest smoking rates in the United States. Data from 2015 to 2019 indicated the smoking rate in rural Appalachian counties was 20.9%, compared with a statewide smoking rate of 13.3%. Higher cancer rates in the region can be attributed to smoking, she added, with studies showing that cigarette smoking may account for 30% of all cancer deaths and 90% of all lung cancer deaths.
Little said the project, funded by a National Cancer Institute grant, will help pharmacies educate patients about smoking cessation resources ranging from nicotine patches and gum to quit-line phone and text counseling. She said part of the reason for relatively low use of cessation programs may be due to the shortage of health care providers in the region.
“It is clear that publicly available smoking cessation resources are not reaching residents in this region,” said Little. “We are hoping that by working with local community pharmacies, we’ll be able to help more smokers interested in quitting who otherwise may not have sought help with their quit attempt.”
Little said 49 community pharmacists were interviewed during the project’s planning stages. The planned 768 participating patients all will receive nicotine patches and/or gum as part of the project, Little said. Counseling and phone/text motivational support will also be provided by
• QuitAid: one in-person meeting and five follow-up sessions by phone over a month with a pharmacist, who will provide support and help address any questions or concerns about the nicotine-replacement therapy
• Tobacco Quitline: four 20- to 30-minute phone calls over four weeks from a trained tobacco treatment specialist working on the project to assist them in quitting smoking and preventing relapse.
• SmokefreeTXT: A text messaging program developed by the National Cancer Institute that sends participants three to five text messages per day for seven weeks to assist participants in quitting and preventing relapses.
The project will look at how different combinations of the services work in helping smokers quit, Little said.
While many employer health insurance programs offer smoking cessation programs and discounts for not smoking, Little said insured persons may not be aware of the full extent of available cessation services.
“People may have misconceptions about nicotine replacement therapy,” said Little. “We’re focusing on NRT patches and gum because they’re available over the counter and require no prescription. In many cases, employee insurance may cover the costs of those products.”
Aside from smoking’s cancer dangers, Little said underage smokers’ exposure to nicotine by smoking can affect mental development.”
“Nicotine is the hook to smoking and its health dangers,” said Little, “but using it in a controlled cessation program is much safer than being exposed to it through tobacco use.”
While the program will start next spring, Little said pharmacies and persons interested in participating in the project can learn more by emailing Quitaid@hscmail.mcc.virginia.edu or by calling study coordinator Taylor Reid at (434) 924-8894.