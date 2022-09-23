Price of cigarettes going up in Tenn.

MGN Online photo.

CHARLOTTESVILLE — A University of Virginia research project aims to help Southwest Virginia smokers not using available programs to kick the habit and avoid a major cause of cancer in the region.

Melissa Little, a researcher with the UVA School of Medicine’s Department of Public Health Sciences, is leading what will be a more that $5 million project starting in spring 2023 to work with 14 independent community pharmacies in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and West Virginia.

While the program will start next spring, Little said pharmacies and persons interested in participating in the project can learn more by emailing Quitaid@hscmail.mcc.virginia.edu or by calling study coordinator Taylor Reid at (434) 924-8894.