POUND — The U.S. Forest Service will conduct prescribed burns on forest land in the Pound area on March 28-30.
According to George Washington and Jefferson National Forests staff, the burns will cover two areas:
• The Cable Gap burn unit — three miles northeast of Pound, 2.7 miles southeast of Jenkins, Kentucky, and approximately 1.8 miles southwest of Gaskins and Burdine, Kentucky.
• The North Fork Pound burn unit — two miles west, northwest of Pound and 3.2 miles south of Jenkins.
Residents may see smoke from these prescribed burn operations for several days. The operation will burn a small portion of the larger burn unit for a safety control line during a burn later this spring.
Temporary road and trail closures during the burn include sections of the Pine Mountain Trail (Forest Trail #201) and the Red Fox Trail (Forest Trail #205).
For safety, follow posted signs and trail closures when they occur. The controlled burn could have lingering smoke effects in Wise and Letcher counties. Depending on wind direction, residents and travelers in these areas may see or smell smoke.
