KINGSPORT — Whenever neighborhood trash is picked up by volunteers in the Riverview Community twice a year, all the warning signs are there: “Make sure to wear your gloves.” “Always use your grabbers to pick up the trash.” The most important warning? “Be extremely careful if you see drug paraphernalia on the ground. ... Alert any team leaders near you and handle with extreme care.”

This year’s Riverview Neighborhood Fall Litter Clean-Up held on Saturday morning could not “clean up” the last warning. Amidst the trash and scattered rubbish, four used hypodermic syringes were found discarded on the ground in various locations, one of them within only a few feet of a neighborhood playground. Children were also in the volunteer group picking up trash.

