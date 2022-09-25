KINGSPORT — Whenever neighborhood trash is picked up by volunteers in the Riverview Community twice a year, all the warning signs are there: “Make sure to wear your gloves.” “Always use your grabbers to pick up the trash.” The most important warning? “Be extremely careful if you see drug paraphernalia on the ground. ... Alert any team leaders near you and handle with extreme care.”
This year’s Riverview Neighborhood Fall Litter Clean-Up held on Saturday morning could not “clean up” the last warning. Amidst the trash and scattered rubbish, four used hypodermic syringes were found discarded on the ground in various locations, one of them within only a few feet of a neighborhood playground. Children were also in the volunteer group picking up trash.
“Very disheartening and discouraging.” Those words from Rev. Kenneth Calvert, the chairman of the South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation, the nonprofit group that administers the “Weed and Seed” program to prevent and reduce violent crime and drug abuse in communities. “I didn’t think we’d find (any needles) this year because people have really been keeping an eye out for folks who might be drug abusers, but to find some needles means we’re going to have to work a lot closer with police, the mayor, church leaders and residents to ramp up the safeguards on our communities.”
“We are still facing an uphill battle,” he says.
When he learned of the found needles, “it’s an uphill battle we can certainly do better on,” said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, one of the litter pickup volunteers. “We’ve got to continue educating our youth, get our young people smart on this. Every segment of society has experienced the dangers of drug abuse and we’ve got to find a way to stop it.”
The finding of the needles did not however, deter the volunteers, who concentrated even more on the litter clean-up of the Riverview community. Kingsport Public Works administrators say this year’s trash pickup, including filled trash bags and big-ticket items like discarded furniture totaled more than two tons of garbage, trash and litter and about four tons of household refuse. The Saturday event was sponsored by Keep Kingsport Beautiful, South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation, New Vision Youth, the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Kingsport Public Works, Kingsport Parks and Recreation, the Central Baptist Church Food Pantry and Children of the Community.
Public Works’ bulk trucks picked up the household items that were set out by residents, and volunteers bagged the litter and trash they picked up. “We have a real litter problem in the community,” trash pickup volunteer Sharon Hayes said, who also heads the Keep Kingsport Beautiful organization. “Keeping it clean is an on-going mission because nobody wants to live in a trashy neighborhood. Residents of every neighborhood just need to all come together to make a difference and beautify our communities. If we can get young people rallied around the anti-littering campaign and get them fired up about it, that’s the key.”
“Balu” Pushkas was making a difference on Saturday, picking up trash and litter along the streets and alleys. “It feels like I’m making the city look a little better in my own little way,” the D-B senior says. “Even just making a small section of it look better gives you a rewarding feeling.” But he was worried about where one of the discarded needles was found. “To think that a needle like that was found near where kids play is very disturbing to think about,” he says. “It’s good that it was found before a little kid finds it or stumbles onto it.”
“Finding the needles is almost a call-out that somebody needs help,” says litter pick-up organizer Johnnie Mae Swagerty. “Whomever has the need, I just hope they can find the resources they need to shake those drugs loose.”
Shull says there are some great resources available for substance abuse users who want to quit. He says Kingsport has a social worker for anybody seeking help. Call Erin Gray at (423) 229-9400, or the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition at 800-889-9789 (423-742-2991).
“The good news is we can conquer drug abuse,” says Calvert, “but we have to stay on the watch and not let it conquer us.”