SURGOINSVILLE — A Washington County couple are facing drug and gun charges after the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office allegedly located a suspected Fentanyl lab in their vehicle after it ran out of gas Thursday evening in Surgoinsville.
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday Deputy Stephanie Bolognese responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Phipps Bend Road and Main Street near the entrance of the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
During her investigation Bolognese located a male identified as Elliot M. Shaw, 28, and a female identified Chelsea M. Isbell, 29, who told the deputy they had run out of gas. Bolognese stated in her report that they both appeared to be under the influence.
Bolognese also reportedly observed a pistol lying in plain view in the vehicle.
Shaw is a convicted felon in North Carolina for prostitution and Isbell is a convicted felon in Tennessee for auto burglary.
"A possible clandestine fentanyl laboratory"
Both were arrested for gun possession, at which time a search of their vehicle was conducted which allegedly revealed numerous items indicative of a clandestine pharmaceutical pill press operation.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson stated in a press release that among the items retrieved from he vehicle were a pharmaceutical pill press, pill binder products, grinders, respirator, nitrile gloves, unknown white powders, and a container of white tablets that had been pressed to look like Xanax bars.
“The HCSO Narcotics Division was then requested to respond to the vehicle due to the operation being a possible clandestine fentanyl laboratory,” Lawson said. “The narcotics division and the Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force responded and processed the scene. Samples were taken from the located items and sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for analysis to confirm if fentanyl was present.”
Shaw, who resides in Johnson City, and Isbell, who resides in Gray, were each charged with manufactured of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
HCSO investigating two Fentanyl overdoses
Fentanyl is an opioid used as a pain medication, but is also used as a recreational drug and has been responsible for a surge in overdose deaths nationwide.
HCSO Narcotics Division Lt. Lynn Campbell told the Times News that Fentanyl use in the county is growing and the HCSO is currently investigating two suspected Fentanyl overdose deaths.
Campbell said there was Fentanyl precursors into powder that was tested at the scene, but the actual identity of the drugs is pending completion of TBI lab analysis
“They’re story was that they were producing ketogenic dog vitamins, but they were pressing them into a fake Xanax bars,” Campbell said. “They gave us a statement that they had just bought it, and yesterday was their first time pressing out some pills,” Campbell said. “There was probably 25-30 pills. They said they were having a problem get git to bind together, so that’s why I don’t think they knew exactly what they were doing.”
"Exposure can quickly be fatal"
Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director Jamie Miller told the Times News that shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday he along with Units from the Surgoinsville Fire Department and Hawkins County ERT (HAZMAT) respond to the scene to perform the decontamination of the two suspects due to a potential contamination of Fentanyl.
“The CDC references Fentanyl as a powerful synthetic drug that is similar to morphine and heroin but is 50 to 100 times more potent,” Miller said. “Fentanyl and its analogs are classified as drugs known as rapid-acting synthetic opioids that are used for pain management.”
Miller added, “These drugs are extremely dangerous because they act quickly to depress central nervous system and respiratory function. Exposure can quickly be fatal. Exposure to these drugs is very dangerous to first responders performing their daily duties and responding to incidents. There were no reported injuries in yesterday’s response.”