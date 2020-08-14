UPDATED
A Washington County couple was arrested on Thursday evening after discovery of a pharmaceutical pill press. On August 13, 2020, around 5:30 PM, Deputy Stephanie Bolognese was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Phipps Bend Road and Main Street in Surgoinsville, Tennessee. During Deputy Bolognese’s investigation she located a male, identified as Elliot Shaw (28), and a female, identified as Chelsea Isbell (29). The subjects advised Deputy Bolognese they had ran out of gas. According to Deputy Bolognese both subjects appeared to be under the influence.
While continuing the investigation, Deputy Bolognese observed a pistol lying in plain view in the vehicle. It was determined that Shaw was a convicted felon out of the State of North Carolina for prostitution and Isbell was a convicted felon out of Tennessee for auto burglary. Both subjects were arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed numerous items indicative of a clandestine pharmaceutical pill press operation. Located in the vehicle was a pharmaceutical pill press, pill binder products, grinders, respirator, nitrile gloves, unknown white powders, and a container of white tablets that had been pressed to look like Xanax bars. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division was then requested due to the operation being a possible clandestine fentanyl laboratory. The narcotics division and the Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force responded and processed the scene. Samples were taken from the located items and sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for analysis to confirm if fentanyl was present. The investigation is currently ongoing.
The following agencies assisted in the investigation: Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force, Surgoinsville Fire Department, Hawkins County EMS, and Hawkins County EMA.
1. Elliot M Shaw, DOB 01/18/1992, 113 Bentley Park, Johnson City, TN
a. Manufacture of Schedule IV Controlled Substanceb. Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
c. Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
d. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
e. Public Intoxication
2. Chelsea M. Isbell, DOB 04/10/1991, 134 JD King Rd, Gray, TN
a. Manufacture of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
b. Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
c. Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
d. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
e. Public Intoxication
