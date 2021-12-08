ROGERSVILLE — Betty Gilliam, 83, and Jimmy Gilliam, 85, both died from injuries in a Tuesday evening crash in Hawkins County. Two others were injured.
The original information from law enforcement indicated he died for wreck injuries, but a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Thursday said both died.
Charges could be pending against Jason Honaker, the driver of the vehicle that struck the one in which the Gilliams were passengers.
All four people involved in the crash had Rogersville addresses, Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Nathan Hall said.
A citation and criminal charges are pending, according to the THP report, as are the results for requested drug and alcohol use tests for Honaker, who the preliminary report says ran a red traffic light.
The Gilliams, both rear-seat passengers in a 2016 Nissan Rogue, died as a result of the crash at the intersection of Park Boulevard and U.S. Highway 11-W in Rogersville, near the Big Lots shopping center and Burger King.
The THP accident report said Lisa Weems, driver of the Rogue that was hit, and Honaker were injured.
The crash occurred at about 6:03 p.m. Tuesday (not 8:03 a.m. as the report originally indicated), according to Hall. The report was released Wednesday and written by Trooper David Good.
Lisa Weems, 62, was driving the 2016 Nissan Rogue in which the Gilliams were riding. The Rogue is referred to in the report as vehicle one. The other vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado referred to as vehicle two, was driven by Honaker, 39.
The report said the Honaker vehicle failed to stop for a red light and struck the Weems vehicle.
“Vehicle one was traveling north on Park Boulevard. Vehicle two was traveling south on U.S. Highway 11-W. Vehicle one was making a left turn onto U.S. Highway 11-W from Park Boulevard and had the green traffic light,” the report stated. “Vehicle two failed to stop for red traffic light and struck vehicle one. Both vehicles moved uncontrollably off the roadway into the culvert where they came to a rest.”
The report said the Gilliams and Weems had not been consuming alcoholic beverages or drugs, while it was “unknown” if Honaker had.
All of those involved were wearing seat belts, but the trooper indicated in his opinion safety restraints would not have made a difference.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.