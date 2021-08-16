KINGSPORT — A Dobyns-Bennett High School student was seriously injured when struck by a car behind the school this afternoon, according to a Kingsport Police Department spokesman.
From a press release at 4:07 p.m., and another at 8:12 p.m.:
• Just after 3 p.m. Kingsport Central Dispatch was notified of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on East Center Street behind Dobyns-Bennett.
• The initial findings indicate the crash involved a juvenile female driver and a juvenile male pedestrian. Both individuals are students at Dobyns-Bennett.
• The pedestrian sustained suspected major injuries and was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. As of 8:12 p.m. he remained hospitalized in serious condition.
• Due to the nature of the incident, the KPD Traffic Unit responded to the scene. Its investigation reported the following.
• A silver 2019 Honda SUV sport utility vehicle, driven and solely occupied by a female, 17, was westbound in the 1600 block of East Center Street.
• Meanwhile, a male, 15, was on the school side of the roadway and attempting to cross East Center Street on foot.
• According to the driver and several witnesses, the boy darted between two school buses and into the path of the vehicle which subsequently struck him.
• A marked crosswalk, to provide for safe and legal crossing, was available for use within close proximity to where this collision occurred; however, it was not used in this instance.
• This investigation remained active and ongoing by the KPD Traffic Unit as 8:12 p.m., therefore further details were available for release.