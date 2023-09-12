Escape suspect search Ewing01

A Virginia State Police helicopter flies a search pattern around the Walnut Hill Lane section of Ewing Tuesday. Lee County deputies joined U.S. Marshals, State Troopers and deputies from Claiborne and Blount counties in Tennessee in the search for a Claiborne County escapee who allegedly left a stolen vehicle near a church in Ewing.

 Mike Still/Six Rivers Media

EWING — Authorities from Virginia and Tennessee are searching for an escaped felony suspect from Anderson County in the Ewing area of Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons on Tuesday advised Lee County residents to shelter in place after authorities found a stolen vehicle abandoned in the Ewing community. He added that the suspect may be armed and on foot.


