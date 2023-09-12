A Virginia State Police helicopter flies a search pattern around the Walnut Hill Lane section of Ewing Tuesday. Lee County deputies joined U.S. Marshals, State Troopers and deputies from Claiborne and Blount counties in Tennessee in the search for a Claiborne County escapee who allegedly left a stolen vehicle near a church in Ewing.
EWING — Authorities from Virginia and Tennessee are searching for an escaped felony suspect from Anderson County in the Ewing area of Lee County.
Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons on Tuesday advised Lee County residents to shelter in place after authorities found a stolen vehicle abandoned in the Ewing community. He added that the suspect may be armed and on foot.
Parsons said the suspect was wanted for a shooting in Tennessee and that he apparently left the stolen vehicle near the Walnut Hill section of Ewing.
Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Virginia State Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were searching the area Tuesday night.
Several residents drove back to the Walnut Hill Lane neighborhood to pick up clothing and secure their homes as a State Police helicopter orbited the area with search lights.
Searchers included K-9 teams and marshals. An Anderson County jail staffer said no information had been released on the suspect.
Parsons urged the residents stay inside, lock their doors and stay away from strangers. Anyone with information is urged to call 911, he said.
The official Facebook page of Lee County Public Schools reported that in an effort to ensure the safety of all LCPS students and employees, there will be a division-wide closure Wednesday.
